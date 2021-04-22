COVID-19 World Synthetic Sewing Thread Market Research Report (by Product Type, End-User / Application and Regions / Countries)

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Synthetic Sewing Thread , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Synthetic Sewing Thread market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Polyester
Nylon
Vinylon
Acrylic
Others
By End-User / Application
Industrial Use
Home Use
By Company
Coatsindustrial
A&E
AMANN
Superior Threads
Onuki Limited
3M
Coats
FUJIX
Durak
Cansew
Threads (India) Limited
RIO
Hujianggroup
Ningbo Veken
Hmei Thread
Huarui (China)
Ningbo MH Group
Yiwu Mingrong Xianye
Sujata Synthetics Ltd
Shun Mark
Taizhou Gingko Weav Co.,Ltd
Innovation (Zhangjiagang) Sewing Thread Co. Ltd
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Synthetic Sewing Thread Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Synthetic Sewing Thread Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Synthetic Sewing Thread Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Synthetic Sewing Thread Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
…continued
