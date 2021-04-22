Global COVID-19 World Commercial Roofing Materials Market Class A Fire Windows Market Survey Report 2021, Forecast to 2026

Description:
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Commercial Roofing Materials , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Commercial Roofing Materials market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Single-ply Products
Modified Bitumen Materials
Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF)
Built-up Roofing (BUR)
Metals
By End-User / Application
Low Sloped Roofing
Steep Sloped Roofing
By Company
GAF
CertainTeed Corporation
TAMKO Building Products, Inc.
Firestone Building Products Company
Owens Corning Corporation
Johns Manville Corporation
Duro-Last Inc.
Atlas Roofing Corporation
Carlisle Companies Incorporated
IKO Industries Ltd
