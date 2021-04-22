Europe Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 193.0 Mn by 2027

The Europe fish protein hydrolysate market is accounted to US 120.9 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 193.0 Mn by 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Fish protein hydrolysate is defined as a blend of degraded proteins which are extracted by the protein hydrolysis of fish material or fish. It is a bioactive compound that is produced by decomposing the minced fish together with enzymes and involves breaking down proteins into smaller peptides and amino acids. Fish protein hydrolysate is generally produced through enzymatic hydrolysis technique. The process of enzymatic hydrolysis requires the use of expensive enzymes such as chymotrypsin, pepsin, alcalase, and trypsin, which increases the cost of production. The manufacture of dried fish protein hydrolysate involves the removal of moisture content is complex and results in substantial energy requirements, which boosts the cost further.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

EUROPE FISH PROTEIN HYDROLYSATE MARKET SEGMENTATION

Europe Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market – By Technology

Acid Hydrolysis

Autolytic Hydrolysis

Enzymatic Hydrolysis

Europe Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market – By Form

Powder

Liquid

Europe Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market – By Source

Tuna

Sardine

Atlantic Salmon

Crustacean

Others

Europe Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market – By Application

Animal Feed

Pet Food

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

Company Profiles

Bio-marine Ingredients Ireland Limited

Copalis Sea Solutions

Diana Group

Hofseth BioCare ASA

Janatha Fish Meal & Oil Products

Scanbio Marine Group AS

SOPROPÊCHE

The research on the Europe Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market.

