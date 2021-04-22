Global Microfluidic Chips Market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary
A microfluidic chip is a set of micro-channels etched or molded into a material (glass, silicon or polymer such as PDMS, for PolyDimethylSiloxane).The micro-channels forming the microfluidic chip are connected together in order to achieve the desired features (mix, pump, sort, control bio-chemical environment).”
The global Microfluidic Chips market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Fluidigm Corporation
Agilent
Micralyne
Becton Dickinson
Danaher
PerkinElmer
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Dolomite
908 Devices
MicroLIQUID
MicruX Technologies
Micronit
Fluigent
Major applications as follows:
Pharmaceutical
Diagnostic
Drug Deliver
Major Type as follows:
Polymers
Ceramics
Semi-conductors
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content :
Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Microfluidic Chips Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Microfluidic Chips Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Microfluidic Chips Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Microfluidic Chips Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
