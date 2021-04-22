Parcel Sortation Systems Market Emerging Technologies and Innovations – Key Players, Forecast 2026

The parcel sortation system offers several benefits including increased space utilization, lower per-packet processing-time, error free operations, end-to-end process transparency, predictability in handling the peaks, reduction in dependency on the skilled manpower and increased scalability.. Parcel sortation system is being adopted in various industries including pharmaceutical, automotive, retail, food & beverage among others. Growing E-commerce sector also enhances the demand of this market

Global parcel sortation systems market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the wide range of application of parcel sortation systems in several industrial segments. Technological advancement and automation is positively impacting the growth of the market in developing and developed regions.

With the wide ranging Parcel Sortation Systems market report it becomes easy to focus on the data and realities of the industry which keeps the business on the right path. An influential business report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research performed by a team of industry experts. The market is also well analyzed on the basis of numerous regions. This report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the assessment of the development of the most remarkable market players.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global parcel sortation systems market are, GreyOrange pte ltd., Invata Intralogisitcs, Dematic, Murata Machinery, Ltd., Vanderlande Industries, BEUMER GROUP, Honeywell Intelligrated, Fives, Bastian Solutions, Inc., Siemens, SOLYSTIC SAS, BÖWE SYSTEC GmbH, Intralox, L.L.C, viastore, Okura Yusoki Co. Ltd., GBI Intralogistics, Inc., OCM Spa, Equinox, Falcon Autotech Private Limited, Pitney Bowes Inc. among others..

Segmentation : Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market

By Offering

Hardware

Processors

Cameras

Sensors

Pressure sensors

Analog flow sensors

Displacement sensors

Proximity sensors

Optical sensors

Diverters

Electrical and mechanical components

Displays

Software

Services

By Type

Linear Parcel Sortation Systems

ARB Sorters

Linear/vertical Belt Sorters

Pop-up/narrow Belt Sorters

Shoe Sorters

Small Parcel Sorters

Paddle Sorters

Pusher Sorters

Loop Parcel Sortation Systems

Cross-belt Sorters (horizontal)

Flat Sorters/Bomb Bay Sorters

Tilt Tray Sorters

By End-User

Logistics

Courier

Freight Forwarding

Postal Services

Storage and Warehousing

E-Commerce

Airports

International Airports

Domestic Airports

Pharmaceuticals and Medical Supply

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Suppliers

Drug Manufacturers

Distributors

Food & Beverages

Unprocessed or Minimally Processed Food

Processed Culinary Ingredients

Processed food

Others

Footwear

Apparel

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

K.

Belgium

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, GreyOrange pte ltd. launches twelve thousand parcel-per-hour sortation system named as Flexo robotics system including courier items of up to 15 kgs. It can be installed in fifteen days due to its simple modularity, design and standardisation. It offers flexible automation. They carry the parcels from its place of arrival to its sort destination using AI and machine learning algorithms. This launch will expand the product portfolio of the company in creating new avenues in the parcel sortation systems market

In May 2018, Vanderlande Industries successfully installed the POSISORTER sortation system for Nova Poshta which is a leading Ukrain express delivery company. This strategy would help the company to offer higher capacity and will enable Nova Poshta for sorting 8,500 parcels per hour

Country Level Analysis

The Parcel Sortation Systems market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Parcel Sortation Systems market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Parcel Sortation Systems Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Parcel Sortation Systems market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Parcel Sortation Systems market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Parcel Sortation Systems market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

