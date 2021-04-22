Double Reduced Tinplate Market – Growth, Latest Trend & Forecast 2031

Tinplate contains sheets of steel with a tin coating. It is made by hot rolling and cold rolling of steel strip; removing rust by pickling it in acid and then coating with tin in an electrolytic process. Tinplate is characterized by a wide range of properties including excellent formability & stability, excellent corrosion resistance, excellent solderability & weldability, beautiful metallic luster and good paintability & printability. Tinplate is the most preferred packaging material, for both food products such as edible oil, beverages and non-food packaging applications such as paints, aerosols, chemicals and battery jackets, amongst others.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3914

Tinplate Market: Market Dynamics

The key growth driving factor for tinplate market is its growing demand in the food packaging sector. More than 50% of global tinplate production is consumed in food packaging application. Moreover, the global packaging industry is on the rise owing to increase in per capita spending, demand for environment-friendly packaging and growing demand for premium packaging of products such as beers, soft drinks, etc.

Moreover, aerosol packaging such as deodorant, air fresheners, mosquito repellents, etc. are also one of the key driving factors for the growth of global tinplate market in the long-term period. Tinplate has exclusive properties, such as increase in shelf life, which makes it ideal for use in food & beverage packaging. Also, government regulations on use of recyclable and sustainable material for packaging further increases the demand for global tinplate market. However, polymer-based packaging materials are dominating the global packaging industry, which dampens the growth of global tinplate market.

Tinplate Market: Segmentation

The global tinplate market is segmented on the basis of product type, thickness, grade, application and region.

Based on product type, the global tinplate market is segmented as:

Single Reduced

Double Reduced

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=3914

Based on thickness, the global tinplate market is segmented as:

>0.20 mm

20 mm-0.30 mm

30 mm – 0.40 mm

<0.40 mm

Based on grade, the global tinplate market is segmented as:

Prime Grade

Secondary Grade

Others

Based on end-use application, the global tinplate market is segmented as:

Packaging Food & Beverage Packaging Non-Food Packaging Paints Aerosols Battery Jackets Chemicals Others



Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/3914/S

Food & beverage packaging application accounts for more than 45% of the global tinplate market. Battery jackets application in non-food application will remain as one of the emerging hotspots for global tinplate market in the long-term forecast.

Based on region, the global tinplate market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Tinplate Market: Prominent market stakeholders

Key market stakeholders in the global tinplate market are Tata Tinplate GPT Steel Industries Ltd., ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel Corporation, United States Steel, JFE Steel Corporation, thyssenkrupp Steel, TCC Group companies, POSCO, Ton Yi Industrial Corp., Massilly Holding SAS, Berlin Metals, Toyo Kohan Co., Ltd., Titan Steel, Baosteel Co. Ltd., Tianjin Jiyu Steel Co., Ltd., and Sino East Steel Enterprise Co., Ltd., amongst others.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com