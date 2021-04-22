Single Mode Optical Fiber Market : Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand Analysis 2026

Global Single Mode Optical Fiber Market is valued approximately USD 3705.09 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.80% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Single-mode optical fiber cables those are designed for the transmission of a single ray or mode of light as a carrier and are used for long-distance signal transmission. As compared to multimode fiber, the single mode optical fiber cables can carry higher bandwidths and offer users with a higher transmission rate that is in nearly about 50 times longer in distance. Such type of optical fiber has wide usage in fiber-optic communications, where they allow transmission over longer distances and at higher bandwlidths than wire cables. It has commendable role in telecommunication sector to send signals with less amount of signal loss, transmitting telephone signals, internet communication and cable television signals, therefore it has larger demand in telecommunication sector. The rapid growth of telecommunication sector across the globe is the factors driving the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: On March 27, 2019, as per Statista, the global telecommunication services market is valued at USD 1.4 trillion in 2017 and is expected to grow to almost USD 1.46 trillion by 2020. In addition, the rapid growth in internet penetration globally is expected to propel the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: On 6 December 2018, as per International telecommunication Union (ITU), the global internet users found in 2015 were 43% which rose up to 51.2% till 2018. Also, the number of individuals using internet in 2015 was 3,170 million and increased to 3,896 million till 2018, on a global. Additionally, households with internet access around the global in 2015 were 48.9% and increased up to 57.8% till 2018. However, rapid growth in wireless communication systems is hindering the growth of market over the upcoming period.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10324710



The regional analysis of global Single Mode Optical Fiber market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the advancement in technology associated with communication sector. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as increasing demand for internet and rapid growth in telecommunication sector would create lucrative growth prospects for the Single Mode Optical Fiber market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

CommScope Inc.

Corning Inc.

FiberHome Technologies

Fujikura Ltd.

Furukawa Electronic Co. Ltd.

Nexans S.A.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd.

The Prysmian Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technology offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

G.652

G.653

G.654

G.655

G.656

G.657

By Application:

Telecommunication & Networking

Data Centers

CATV

Factory Automation & Industrial Networking

Military

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Single Mode Optical Fiber Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10324710

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Single Mode Optical Fibre Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Single Mode Optical Fibre Market, by Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Single Mode Optical Fibre Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Single Mode Optical Fibre Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Single Mode Optical Fibre Market Dynamics

3.1. Single Mode Optical Fibre Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Single Mode Optical Fibre Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Single Mode Optical Fibre Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Single Mode Optical Fibre Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Single Mode Optical Fibre Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Single Mode Optical Fibre Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. G.652

5.4.2. G.653

5.4.3. G.654

5.4.4. G.655

5.4.5. G.656

5.4.6. G.657

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609