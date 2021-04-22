Solar Energy Panel Market Outlook and Forecasts By Top Manufacturers, Production, Consumption, Trade Statistics, and Growth Analysis 2026

A solar panel is described as silicon based layered semiconductors module which is designed to produce electricity from source of sun light. Its photovoltaic effect helps in creating the flow of electrons inside the module that is maximized by the increased hours of exposure to sunlight. The solar panel is environment friendly and helps in reducing carbon emission. It also offers commendable advantages such as reducing the amount of electricity coming from fossil fuels by providing renewable source of energy directly coming from sun and generating heating & electricity in the both commercial and residential areas. Due to such advantages of solar panels, government across the globe are offering various initiatives and tax rebates to people for installing solar panels which is driving the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: In India 2010, Jawaharlal Nehru National Solar Mission to reduce the cost of solar power generation and install 20,000MW of grid-connected solar power via Long-term policy, Large-scale deployment goals, Research and Development and Domestic production of raw materials. Similarly, presence of Canadian Solar Energy Program in Canada initiating homeowners to install solar panels to their roofs in order to save electricity and to reduce their power bills and make it easier. Thus, such initiatives taken by government across the globe rising demand of solar panel across the globe. In addition, rising environment awareness among people and larger demand for solar energy from commercial and residential sectors is expected to propel the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Solar Energy Panel market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of favorable government initiatives in the region regarding solar energy and installation of solar panels. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as growing awareness of solar energy, favorable government initiatives in installation of solar panels and rapid demand of solar panels from commercial sector in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Solar Energy Panel market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Trina Solar Limited

Canadian Solar Inc.

Jinko Solar Holding Co., Ltd.

JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd.

Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd.

ABROS green GmbH

Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd

SunPower Corporation

Abengoa Solar

eSolar, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technology offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Photovoltaic Cells

Concentrated Solar Power System

By Module Type:

Crystalline

Tine Film

Parabolic Troughs

Linear Fresnel Reflector

Others

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Utilities

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Solar Energy Panel Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Solar Energy Panel Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Solar Energy Panel Market, by Technology, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Solar Energy Panel Market, by Module Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Solar Energy Panel Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Solar Energy Panel Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Solar Energy Panel Market Dynamics

3.1. Solar Energy Panel Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Solar Energy Panel Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

