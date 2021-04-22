Radiopharmaceuticals Market : Regional Segment Analysis, forecast and market revenue 2026

Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market valued approximately USD 5.72 billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.60% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The Radiopharmaceuticals Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Radiopharmaceuticals are a group of pharmaceuticals drug which have radioactivity. It can be used as diagnostic and therapeutic agent. Radiopharmaceuticals are unique medicinal formulations containing radioisotopes which are used in major clinical area for diagnosis or therapy. The procedures and facilities for the production, use, and storage of radiopharmaceuticals are subject to licensing by national or regional authorities. Increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, growing preference for PET and SPET scans, rise in consciousness about positive effects and enhancements in radiotracers are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, increase in use of radiopharmaceuticals in neurological applications are the factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. However, scarcity of radioisotopes, strict regulatory standards and high cost of the procedure are the factors that limiting the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to presence of excellent research facilities and rising healthcare expenditure in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global Radiopharmaceuticals market over the upcoming years. Further, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to rising demand for PET and SPECT devices and rising patient awareness levels pertaining to cardiovascular diseases and oncology in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA)

Bayer AG

Eckert & Ziegler

GE Healthcare

IBA Radiopharma Solutions

Lantheus Holdings Inc.

Mallinckrodt Plc

Nordion Inc.

Positron Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Radioisotope:

Technetium-99

Gallium-67

Iodine-123

18F

Rubidium-82

Yttrium-90

Lutetium-177

By Source:

Nuclear Reactors

Cyclotrons

By Application:

Cardiology

Gastroenterology

Oncology

Nephrology

Neurology

Immunology

Others

By End-User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

