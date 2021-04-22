COVID-19 World Steel Billet Market Research Report (by Product Type, End-User / Application and Regions / Countries)

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Steel Billet , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Steel Billet market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Stainless Steel

Mild Steel

By End-User / Application

Infrastructure

Power Sectors

Transportation

Industrial

Others

By Company

ArcelorMittal

China Baowu Group

HBIS Group

NSSMC Group

POSCO

Shagang Group

Ansteel Group

JFE Steel Corporation

Shougang Group

Tata Steel Group

Shandong Steel Group

Nucor Corporation

Hyundai Steel Company

Maanshan Steel

thyssenkrupp

NLMK

Jianlong Group

Gerdau

China Steel Corporation

Valin Group

JSW Steel Limited

Benxi Steel

SAIL

U.S. Steel Corporation

IMIDRO

Rizhao Steel

Fangda Steel

EVRAZ

MMK

Baotou Steel

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Steel Billet Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Steel Billet Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Steel Billet Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Steel Billet Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

…continued

