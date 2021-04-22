Cancer or Tumor Profiling Market |Global Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation and Forecasts 2026

Global Cancer or Tumor Profiling Market is valued approximately USD 5.87 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.74% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Growing focus for the development of personalized medicine, growing utility of biomarkers in tumor profiling and increasing R&D investments in cancer are some major trends that are responsible for the wide adoption of Cancer or Tumor Profiling globally. The market is majorly driven by increasing prevalence of cancer globally.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085864

The World Cancer Research Fund International (WCRFI) estimates that, nearly 2 million new cases of breast cancer are being detected every year and breast cancer is considered as the most common form of cancer in women globally. American Cancer Research Society (ACRS) anticipates by 2030, incident rate of breast cancer is expected to reach over 9.9million cases with over 5.5million annual deaths, primarily due to aging population. Incident rates of breast cancer are highest (46% in 2016) amongst women aged between 45-65 years across the globe. ACRS studies reveals that, with aging population prevalence rate of breast cancer amongst elderly women aged 55 years and above is bound to increase.

Breast cancer represents 12% of all new cases of cancer amongst women in 2016, according to WCRFI. Europe leads the world with highest number (25% in 2016) of new breast cancer cases in the world followed by North America and Asia Pacific according to National Cancer Institute (NCI), USA. Belgium, Denmark, France, Netherlands, Bahamas and USA are countries with highest rates of breast cancer in the world according to WCRFI survey in 2016. Global economic burden due to breast cancer stood at $5.7 billion in 2016 according to ACRS. However, ACRS estimates, the economic burden on breast cancer is anticipated to reach over $8 billion by 2025. Increasing number of breast cancer cases would supplement global Cancer or Tumor profiling market for the forecasted period. However, lack of skilled professionals is a major factor that impede the growth of the Cancer or Tumor Profiling market over the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the Cancer or Tumor Profiling market is segmented into technology, cancer type and application. The technology segment of global Cancer or Tumor Profiling market is classified into immunoassays, hybridization, next generation sequencing, mass spectrometry and other technologies of which immunoassays accounted for the largest market share owing to its cost-effectiveness, high sensitivity as well as technological advancements in this technology would propel the growth of the immunoassays. Based on the cancer type segment, the Cancer or Tumor profiling is bifurcated into breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, melanoma cancer and other cancer of which breast cancer segment holds the leading position owing to the increased awareness about breast cancer diagnosis, rising prevalence of breast cancer. The application segment includes clinical application and research application.

The regional analysis of Cancer or Tumor Profiling Market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America have occupied major share in the global Cancer or Tumor Profiling market. The major reasons for the dominance of North America are rising prevalence of cancer along with the high rate of adoption in this region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific is witnessed owing to rising number of contract research organizations (CROs), growing demand for better healthcare services and increasing incidences of cancer.

The leading market players mainly include-

Illumina, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Neogenomics Laboratories, Inc.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.

Genomic Health Inc.

Caris Life Sciences

Helomics Corporation

Nanostring Technologies, Inc.

Oxford Gene Technology

Ribomed Biotechnologies, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Immunoassays

Hybridization

Next Generation Sequencing

Mass Spectrometry

Other Technologies

By Cancer Type:

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Melanoma Cancer

Others Cancer

By Application:

Clinical Application

Research Application

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ROAPEC

LAMEA

Brazil

Mexico

ROW

Middle East & Africa

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085864

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Cancer or Tumor Profiling Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609