Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary
Due to increasing energy regulations, most people are familiar by now with the long life spans and energy savings associated with LEDs, or light-emitting diodes. And these innovative light sources require specialized devices called LED drivers to operate. LED drivers (also known as LED power supplies) are similar to ballasts for fluorescent lamps or transformers for lowvoltage bulbs: they provide LEDs with the electricity they require to function and perform at their best. LED drivers convert higher voltage, alternating current to low voltage, direct current. They also keep the voltage and current flowing through an LED circuit at its rated level. This report studies the Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers market.
The global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Texas Instruments
Linear Technology
Diodes Incorporated
STMicroelectronics
Monolithic power systems
Infineon
ON Semiconductor
Richtek
ISSI
Fitipower
XP Power
LUXdrive
Major applications as follows:
LED Lighting
Consumer Electronics
Others
Major Type as follows:
Buck
Boost
Multi-channel
Others (Gated boost supply generator, etc.)
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content :
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
