Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Market Research Report 2020-2026

Due to increasing energy regulations, most people are familiar by now with the long life spans and energy savings associated with LEDs, or light-emitting diodes. And these innovative light sources require specialized devices called LED drivers to operate. LED drivers (also known as LED power supplies) are similar to ballasts for fluorescent lamps or transformers for lowvoltage bulbs: they provide LEDs with the electricity they require to function and perform at their best. LED drivers convert higher voltage, alternating current to low voltage, direct current. They also keep the voltage and current flowing through an LED circuit at its rated level. This report studies the Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers market.

The global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Texas Instruments

Linear Technology

Diodes Incorporated

STMicroelectronics

Monolithic power systems

Infineon

ON Semiconductor

Richtek

ISSI

Fitipower

XP Power

LUXdrive

Major applications as follows:

LED Lighting

Consumer Electronics

Others

Major Type as follows:

Buck

Boost

Multi-channel

Others (Gated boost supply generator, etc.)

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content :

Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

