Global Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) Market Research Report 2020-2026

LTCC is a type of multilayer ceramic substrate that made by lower temperature (usually from 850 to 900℃) firing process than general ceramic firing process by adding glass to alumina. It makes it possible to use low resistive conductor as conductor patterns in. In this report, we research and analyze the devices which made by the LTCC technology, mainly include three categories of devices, LTCC components, LTCC substrates and LTCC modules. The LTCC components include LC filters, directional coupler, power splitter and antenna etc. The LTCC substrates include Bluetooth substrates and mobile front-end module substrates etc. And the LTCC modules include phone antenna modules, Bluetooth modules and power amplifier modules etc.

The global Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Murata(JP)

Kyocera(JP)

TDK(JP)

Taiyo Yuden(JP)

KOA Corporation(JP)

Yokowo(JP)

Hitachi Metals(JP)

NIKKO(JP)

Soshin Electric(JP)

Bosch(DE)

IMST GmbH(DE)

MST(DE)

Via Electronic(DE)

Adamant(JP)

API Technologies(BE)

Selmic(FL)

VTT(FL)

American Technical Ceramics(US)

NEO Tech(US)

NTK Technologies(US)

Northrop Grumman(US)

Samsung Electro-Mechanics(KR)

PILKOR CND(KR)

ACX Corp(TW)Europe

South America

Yageo(TW)

Walsin Technology(TW)

Darfon Materials(TW)

Elit Fine Ceramics(TW)

Sunlord(CN)

CETC 43rd Institute(CN)

CNIGC 214th Institute(CN)

ChengDian Electronic(CN)

Microgate(CN)

Fenghua Advanced Technology(CN)

Major applications as follows:

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Military

Automobile Electronics

Major Type as follows:

LTCC Components

Table of Content :

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

