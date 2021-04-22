Global World Powder Injection Molding (PIM) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Powder Injection Molding (PIM) , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Powder Injection Molding (PIM) market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Stainless Steel

Soft Magnetic Alloys

Titanium Alloys

Low-alloy Steel

By End-User / Application

Electronic Gadgets

Medical Equipment

Firearms

Automotive

By Company

RC Group

Advanced Materials Technologies Pte. Ltd.

Epsom Atmix Corporation

PSM Industries Inc.

Plansee Group

Indo-US MIM Tec Pvt. Ltd.

ARBURG

Dynacast International

Philips-Medisize

Zoltrix

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Powder Injection Molding (PIM) Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Powder Injection Molding (PIM) Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Powder Injection Molding (PIM) Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Powder Injection Molding (PIM) Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Powder Injection Molding (PIM) Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Powder Injection Molding (PIM) Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Powder Injection Molding (PIM) Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Powder Injection Molding (PIM) Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Powder Injection Molding (PIM) Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Powder Injection Molding (PIM) Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Powder Injection Molding (PIM) Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global Powder Injection Molding (PIM) Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Powder Injection Molding (PIM) Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Powder Injection Molding (PIM) Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Powder Injection Molding (PIM) Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

…continued

