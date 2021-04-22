Lancets Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity 2026

Global Lancets market is valued approximately USD 715.3 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 12.5 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Lancet is a medical implement used for capillary blood sampling. It is similar to scalpel, but it has a double edge blade or needle. These can make punctures to obtain small blood samples and they are generally disposable. Further, growing incidence of contagious and non-contagious diseases, increasing prevalence of diabetes, and rising inclination towards homecare and home diagnostics has led the adoption of Lancets across the forecast period. However, the risk associated with blood transfusion impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Lancets market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing demand and need for safe blood glucose tests in hospitals, clinics, diagnostics centers, etc. and the growth in insulin users. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing healthcare industry, rising geriatric population in China and India, rapid economic growth, and rising awareness about diabetes treatment would create lucrative growth prospects for the Lancets market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)

Ypsomed (Switzerland)

B. Braun Melsungen (Germany)

Terumo Corporation (Japan)

Own Mumford (UK)

HTL-STREFA S.A (Poland)

ARKRAY (Japan)

Sarstedt (Germany)

SteriLance Medical (Suzhou) (China)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Safety lancets

Push-Button Lancets

Pressure-Activated Lancets

Side-Buttoned Lancets

Personal Lancets

By Application:

Glucose Testing

Haemoglobin Testing

Coagulation Testing

Other Applications

By End-User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Care Settings

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Lancets Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

