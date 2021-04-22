Physiotherapy Equipment Market Size, Demand, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities 2026

Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market is valued approximately USD 15.1 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.80 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Physiotherapy uses mechanical force and movement for the treatment of muscle pain or injury. Changing lifestyle has led to significant rise in the incidences such as chronic or acute pain. Further significantly increasing geriatric population has also indicated a potential increase in the demand for physiotherapy equipment market.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10094825

The regional analysis of global Physiotherapy Equipment market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising geriatric population, increasing inclination for active lifestyles, the penetration of physiotherapy services, and favorable healthcare reforms. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing geriatric population, increasing quality of care, high unmet needs, and growing awareness. would create lucrative growth prospects for the Physiotherapy Equipment market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

DJO Global (US)

Performance Health (US)

BTL Industries (US)

EMS Physio (UK)

Enraf-Nonius B.V

Isokinetics Inc.

Life Care Systems

Naimco/Rich-Mar

Patterson Medical

Zynex Medical Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Equipment

Electrotherapy Equipment

Ultrasound Equipment

Exercise therapy Equipment

Cryotherapy Equipment

Combination therapy Equipment

Continuous Passive Motion (CPM) therapy Equipment

Shockwave therapy Equipment

Laser therapy Equipment

Traction therapy Equipment

Magnetic therapy Equipment

Accessories

By Application:

Musculoskeletal Applications

Neurological Applications

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Applications

Paediatric Applications

Gynaecological Applications

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10094825

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609