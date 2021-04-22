Global Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte Market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary
Lithium-ion batteries are mainly made up of four major components: anode material, cathode material, electrolyte, separator. The electrolyte is one of the key raw materials of lithium-ion batteries, it is the “blood” of lithium ion batteries, between the battery positive and negative playing a role of transporting energy, guaranteeing the lithium-ion batteries to have high voltage, high specific energy and other advantages. It accounts for about 5% -12% of the cost of lithium-ion battery production costs. Usually the electrolyte is prepared by the high purity organic solvent, electrolyte, additive and other materials under certain conditions and certain proportion.
The global Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Mitsubishi Chemical
UBE Industries
Panax-Etec
Soulbrain
BASF e-mobility
Mitsui Chemicals
Shenzhen Capchem
Guotai Huarong
Guangzhou Tinci Materials
Tianjin Jinniu
Dongguan Shanshan(DGSS)
Zhuhai Smoothway
Beijing Institute of Chemical Reagents
Shantou Jinguang High-Tech
Central Glass
Major applications as follows:
Consumer Electronics
Electric Vehicle
Others
Major Type as follows:
Liquid Electrolyte
Solid Electrolyte
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
