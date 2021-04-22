Global Steel Forgings Market Research 2024

Summary

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5411628-global-steel-forgings-market-research-report-2020-covid-19-version

By Type

Conventional Steel Forgings

Custom Steel Forgings

By Application

Automotive

Aerospace & Military

Electrical Industry

Engineering Machinery

General Industrial Machinery

Others

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-metal-strapping-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-09

By Company

Scot Forge

Anderson Shumaker

Canada Forgings Inc.

Drop Forging

Bharat Forge

Trenton Forging

CIE Automotive

Walker Forge Tennessee

Akar Tools

SDF Automotive

Kalyani Forge

Accurate Steel Forgings

TSM Forging

Harihar Alloys Pvt. Ltd.

Accurate Steel Forgings

Investacast

Sinteris

Sintex A/S

Ecosteel

Sun Fast International

Clifford-Jacobs Forging

Al Metals&Forge Group

HangZhou Allgemein Forging

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-acetate-salt-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-04

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Conventional Steel Forgings

Figure Conventional Steel Forgings Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Conventional Steel Forgings Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Conventional Steel Forgings Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Conventional Steel Forgings Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Custom Steel Forgings

Figure Custom Steel Forgings Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Custom Steel Forgings Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Custom Steel Forgings Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Custom Steel Forgings Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Automotive

Figure Automotive Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Automotive Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Automotive Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Automotive Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.2 Aerospace & Military

Figure Aerospace & Military Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Aerospace & Military Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Aerospace & Military Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD

……continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105