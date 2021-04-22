COVID-19 World Specialty Pulp Market Research Report (by Product Type, End-User / Application and Regions / Countries)

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Specialty Pulp , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales,
consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Specialty Pulp market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Bleached
Unbleached
By End-User / Application
Release Paper
Electrotechnical Paper
Moulding Compounds
Others
By Company
Munksjo
SPMI
Kemira Oyj
Shell Chemicals
Ashland Inc.
AkzoNobel N.V.
Nalco Holding Company
Buckman Laboratories International, Inc.
SNF Floerger
BASF SE
Evonik Industries AG
DOW
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Specialty Pulp Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Specialty Pulp Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Specialty Pulp Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
…continued
