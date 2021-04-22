COVID-19 World Specialty Pulp Market Research Report (by Product Type, End-User / Application and Regions / Countries)

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Specialty Pulp , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales,

consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Specialty Pulp market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Bleached

Unbleached

By End-User / Application

Release Paper

Electrotechnical Paper

Moulding Compounds

Others

By Company

Munksjo

SPMI

Kemira Oyj

Shell Chemicals

Ashland Inc.

AkzoNobel N.V.

Nalco Holding Company

Buckman Laboratories International, Inc.

SNF Floerger

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

DOW

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Specialty Pulp Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Specialty Pulp Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Specialty Pulp Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

…continued

