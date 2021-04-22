COVID-19 World Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Ethylene Oxide (EO) Ethylene oxide (EO), properly called oxirane by IUPAC, is the organic compound with the formula C2H4O. It is cyclic ether. Ethylene oxide is a colorless gas at room temperature and a colorless liquid below 51°F (10.7°C).Ethylene Oxide (EO) is widely found in the production of solvents, antifreeze, textiles, detergents, adhesives, polyurethane foam, and pharmaceuticals. Smaller amounts are present in fumigants, sterilants for spices and cosmetics, as well as during hospital sterilization of surgical equipment.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Ethylene Oxide (EO) , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Ethylene Oxide (EO) market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF)
Polyester Filament Yarn (PFY)
By End-User / Application
Apparel
Industrial and Consumer Textiles
Household and Institutional Textiles
Carpets and Rugs
By Company
Tongkun Group
Reliance
Zhejiang Hengyi Group
Shenghong
Xin Feng Ming Group
Hengli Group
Billion Industrial
Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group
Nanya
Rongsheng PetroChemical
Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre
Zhejiang GuXianDao Industrial Fiber
Far Eastern New Century
DAK Americas
Advansa
Lealea Group
Petrovietnam Petrochemical and Textile Fiber Joint Stock Company
Wellman
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
Table Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
Table Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
Table Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018
..…continued.
