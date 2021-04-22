Global COVID-19 World Cyclohexyl Methacrylate (CHMA) (CAS 101-43-9) Market Class A Fire Windows Market Survey Report 2021, Forecast to 2026

Description:
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Cyclohexyl Methacrylate (CHMA) (CAS 101-43-9) , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Cyclohexyl Methacrylate (CHMA) (CAS 101-43-9) market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
>98.0% CHMA
>99.5% CHMA
Others
By End-User / Application
Paints & Coatings
Textile & Leather
Adhesives & Sealants
Others
By Company
BASF
Estron Chemical
Asahi Kasei
Evonik
Fushun Anxin Chemical
Novasol Chemicals
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical
Liyang Ruipu New Material
