Global Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

Summary
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
EVA HMA
POE HMA
SBS HMA
SIS HMA
SEBS HMA
PU HMA
APAO HMA
Polyamide HMA
Polyimide HMA
By Application
Packaging Solutions
Nonwoven Hygiene Products
Furniture & Woodwork
Bookbinding
Others
By Company
3M Company
Arkema
Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd.
DOW Corning
HB Fuller
Henkel
Jowat SE
Sika AG
Tex Year Industries
Avery Dennison Corporation
Kleiberit
Nanpao
Tianyang
Renhe
CherngTay Technology
Zhejiang Good
Huate
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 EVA HMA
Figure EVA HMA Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure EVA HMA Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure EVA HMA Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure EVA HMA Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 POE HMA
Figure POE HMA Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure POE HMA Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure POE HMA Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure POE HMA Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.3 SBS HMA
Figure SBS HMA Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure SBS HMA Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure SBS HMA Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure SBS HMA Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.4 SIS HMA
Figure SIS HMA Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure SIS HMA Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure SIS HMA Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure SIS HMA Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.5 SEBS HMA
Figure SEBS HMA Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure SEBS HMA Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)….continued
