Global Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

Summary

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

EVA HMA

POE HMA

SBS HMA

SIS HMA

SEBS HMA

PU HMA

APAO HMA

Polyamide HMA

Polyimide HMA

By Application

Packaging Solutions

Nonwoven Hygiene Products

Furniture & Woodwork

Bookbinding

Others

By Company

3M Company

Arkema

Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd.

DOW Corning

HB Fuller

Henkel

Jowat SE

Sika AG

Tex Year Industries

Avery Dennison Corporation

Kleiberit

Nanpao

Tianyang

Renhe

CherngTay Technology

Zhejiang Good

Huate

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 EVA HMA

Figure EVA HMA Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure EVA HMA Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure EVA HMA Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure EVA HMA Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 POE HMA

Figure POE HMA Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure POE HMA Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure POE HMA Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure POE HMA Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 SBS HMA

Figure SBS HMA Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure SBS HMA Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure SBS HMA Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure SBS HMA Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.4 SIS HMA

Figure SIS HMA Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure SIS HMA Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure SIS HMA Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure SIS HMA Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.5 SEBS HMA

Figure SEBS HMA Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure SEBS HMA Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)….continued

