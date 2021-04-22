COVID-19 World Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) is a high-density rubber that is very durable. EPDM has some characteristics that make it especially suitable for gaskets, electrical insulation and lamination. EPDM can be finished to an extremely smooth surface. EPDM has great resistance to abrasives, tearing, solvents and high temperatures. EPDM has excellent flexibility at high and low temperatures.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Solution Polymerization
Suspension Polymerization
By End-User / Application
Automotive Industry
Building & Construction
Wires & Cables
Others
By Company
Lanxess
ExxonMobil
DOW
SK Chemical
JSR/Kumho
Sumitomo
Lion Elastomers
MITSUI
PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim
SABIC
Eni
SSME
Jilin Xingyun Chemical
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
Table Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
Table Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
Table Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018
..…continued.
