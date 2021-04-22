Global Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

Summary

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Ethylene-acrylonitrile Copolymerization Method

NBR Emulsion Hydrogenation

NBR Solution Hydrogenation Method

By Application

Automotive

Oil Field

Others

By Company

Dow

Bayer

DSM

ExxonMobil

Lanxess

Baling

FPC

Bluestar

Huntsman

Purolite

Seals Eastern

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Ethylene-acrylonitrile Copolymerization Method

Figure Ethylene-acrylonitrile Copolymerization Method Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Ethylene-acrylonitrile Copolymerization Method Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Ethylene-acrylonitrile Copolymerization Method Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Ethylene-acrylonitrile Copolymerization Method Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 NBR Emulsion Hydrogenation

Figure NBR Emulsion Hydrogenation Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure NBR Emulsion Hydrogenation Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure NBR Emulsion Hydrogenation Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure NBR Emulsion Hydrogenation Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 NBR Solution Hydrogenation Method

Figure NBR Solution Hydrogenation Method Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure NBR Solution Hydrogenation Method Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure NBR Solution Hydrogenation Method Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure NBR Solution Hydrogenation Method Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Automotive

Figure Automotive Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Automotive Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Automotive Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Automotive Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.2 Oil Field

Figure Oil Field Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Oil Field Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Oil Field Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Oil Field Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.3 Others

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2 Global and Regional Market Size….continued

