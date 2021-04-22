Global Adipic Acid Market Research 2024

Summary
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Cyclohexane Oxidation
Cyclohexene Oxidation
Phenol Hydrogenation
By Application
Nylon 6,6
Polyurethanes
Plasticizers
Others
By Company
INVISTA
Rhodia
Ascend
BASF
Radici
Asahi Kasei
DuPont
LANXESS
Haili
Huafon
Shenma Industrial
Hualu-Hengsheng
Zhejiang Shuyang
Kailuan Group
Liaoyang Sinopec
Hongye
Tianli
Yangmei Fengxi
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Cyclohexane Oxidation
Figure Cyclohexane Oxidation Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Cyclohexane Oxidation Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Cyclohexane Oxidation Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Cyclohexane Oxidation Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Cyclohexene Oxidation
Figure Cyclohexene Oxidation Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Cyclohexene Oxidation Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Cyclohexene Oxidation Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Cyclohexene Oxidation Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.3 Phenol Hydrogenation
