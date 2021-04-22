Global Protective & Marine Coatings Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

Summary
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Epoxy
Polyurethane
Acrylic
Alkyd
Polyester
Others
By Application
Marine
Oil & Gas
Industrial
Construction
Energy & Power
Transportation
Others
By Company
3M
AkzoNobel
BASF
Hempel
Kansai Paints
Nippon Paints
PPG Industries
The Sherwin-Williams
The Dow Chemical
Wacker Chemie
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Epoxy
Figure Epoxy Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Epoxy Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Epoxy Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Epoxy Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Polyurethane
Figure Polyurethane Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Polyurethane Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Polyurethane Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Polyurethane Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.3 Acrylic
Figure Acrylic Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Acrylic Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Acrylic Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Acrylic Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.4 Alkyd
Figure Alkyd Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Alkyd Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Alkyd Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Alkyd Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.5 Polyester
Figure Polyester Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Polyester Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Polyester Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Polyester Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.6 Others
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Marine
Figure Marine Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Marine Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Marine Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Marine Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)….continued
