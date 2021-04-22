Global World Lightweight Materials Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Summary

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Lightweight Materials , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Lightweight Materials market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Lightweight Metals

Glass Fiber Composites

Carbon Fiber Composites

Plastics

By End-User / Application

Automobile

Aviation

Industry

Others

By Company

BASF

SABIC

Dow Chemical

Aleris International

Formosa Plastics Group

PPG Industries Inc.

Toray Industries Inc.

Teijin Limited

Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.

SGL Group

Hexcel Corporation

Cytec Industries

Owens Corning Corporation

Jushi Group Co. Ltd

Dead Sea Magnesium Ltd.

Titanium Metals Corporation

Vsmpo-Avisma Corporation

ALCOA Inc.

Novelis Inc.

Arcelor Mittal S.A.

Rio Tinto

China Hongqiao Group

Thyssenkrup AG

Lyondellbasell Industries N.V.

Formosa Plastic

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Lightweight Materials Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Lightweight Materials Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Lightweight Materials Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Lightweight Materials Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Lightweight Materials Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Lightweight Materials Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Lightweight Materials Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Lightweight Materials Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Lightweight Materials Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Lightweight Materials Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Lightweight Materials Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global Lightweight Materials Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Lightweight Materials Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Lightweight Materials Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Lightweight Materials Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

Table Global Lightweight Materials Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Lightweight Materials Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Lightweight Materials Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Lightweight Materials Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018

5.2.2 Europe

Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019

….continued

