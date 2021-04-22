COVID-19 World EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer, short as EVOH, is thermoplastic polymer. EVOH resin, with outstanding gas barrier properties, is one of the three major barrier resins. EVOH resin is widely used in Food packaging and non-food packaging industry.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Ethylene(mol%)＜29

29≤Ethylene(mol%)＜35

35≤Ethylene(mol%)＜38

38≤Ethylene(mol%)＜44

Ethylene(mol%)≥44

By End-User / Application

Food Packaging Material

Household Wrapping Material

Automotive Gas Tanks

Pipes For Floor Heating Systems

Wall Coverings

Others

By Company

Kuraray

Nippon Gohsei

Chang Chun Petrochemical

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Market Volume (MT) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Market Volume (MT) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Market Volume (MT) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

..…continued.

