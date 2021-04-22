Global Oligonucleotide DNA Microarrays (oDNA) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Gene expression

Genotyping

Genome cytogenetics

By Application

Oncology

Non-invasive pregnancy testing(NIPT)

Hypertension

diabetes

Nervous system diseases

Others

By Company

Illumnia

Affymetrix

Agilent

Scienion AG

Applied Microarrays

Arrayit

Sengenics

Biometrix Technology

Savyon Diagnostics

WaferGen

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Gene expression

Figure Gene expression Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Gene expression Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Gene expression Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Gene expression Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Genotyping

Figure Genotyping Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Genotyping Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Genotyping Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Genotyping Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 Genome cytogenetics

Figure Genome cytogenetics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Genome cytogenetics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Genome cytogenetics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Genome cytogenetics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Oncology

Figure Oncology Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Oncology Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Oncology Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Oncology Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.2 Non-invasive pregnancy testing(NIPT)

Figure Non-invasive pregnancy testing(NIPT) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Non-invasive pregnancy testing(NIPT) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Non-invasive pregnancy testing(NIPT) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Non-invasive pregnancy testing(NIPT) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.3 Hypertension

..…continued.

