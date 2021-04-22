Global MIM Parts Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020

Metal injection molding (MIM) is a metalworking process in which finely-powdered metal is mixed with binder material to create a “feedstock” that is then shaped and solidified using injection molding. The molding process allows high volume, complex parts to be shaped in a single step. After molding, the part undergoes conditioning operations to remove the binder (debinding) and densify the powders. Finished products are small components used in many industries and applications.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Stainless Steel
Steel
Alloy Steel
Other Metal
By Application
Medical
Industrial
Automotive
Electronics
Firearms
Others
By Company
Indo-MIM
ARC Group
NIPPON PISTON RING
Schunk
Sintex
Praxis Powder Technology
ASH Industries
Form Technologies Company
Smith Metal Products
NetShape Technology
AMT
Dou Yee Technologies
Shin Zu Shing
GIAN
Future High-tech
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Stainless Steel
Figure Stainless Steel Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Stainless Steel Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Stainless Steel Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Stainless Steel Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Steel
Figure Steel Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Steel Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Steel Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Steel Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.3 Alloy Steel
Figure Alloy Steel Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Alloy Steel Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Alloy Steel Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Alloy Steel Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.4 Other Metal
Figure Other Metal Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Other Metal Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Other Metal Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Other Metal Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Medical
Figure Medical Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Medical Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Medical Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Medical Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.2 Industrial
Figure Industrial Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Industrial Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Industrial Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Industrial Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.3 Automotive
Figure Automotive Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Automotive Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Automotive Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Automotive Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.4 Electronics
Figure Electronics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Electronics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Electronics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Electronics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.5 Firearms
Figure Firearms Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Firearms Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Firearms Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Firearms Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.6 Others
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2 Global and Regional Market Size
1.2.1 Global Overview
Figure Global MIM Parts Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Global MIM Parts Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Global MIM Parts Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Global MIM Parts Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2 Market by Region
1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific
Figure Asia-Pacific MIM Parts Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Asia-Pacific MIM Parts Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Asia-Pacific MIM Parts Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Asia-Pacific MIM Parts Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2.2 North America
Figure North America MIM Parts Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure North America MIM Parts Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure North America MIM Parts Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure North America MIM Parts Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2.3 Europe
Figure Europe MIM Parts Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Europe MIM Parts Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Europe MIM Parts Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Europe MIM Parts Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2.4 South America
Figure South America MIM Parts Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure South America MIM Parts Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure South America MIM Parts Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure South America MIM Parts Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa
Figure Middle East & Africa MIM Parts Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Middle East & Africa MIM Parts Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Middle East & Africa MIM Parts Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Middle East & Africa MIM Parts Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Global and Regional Market by Company
2.1 Global
2.1.1 Global Sales by Company
Table Global Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020
Table Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020
Table Global Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020
Table Global Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure Global Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020
2.1.2 Global Price by Company
Table Global Price by Company 2015-2020
2.2 Asia-Pacific
2.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sales by Company
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020
2.2.2 Asia-Pacific Price by Company
Table Asia-Pacific Price by Company 2015-2020
2.3 North America
2.3.1 North America Sales by Company
Table North America Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020
Table North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020
Table North America Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020
Table North America Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure North America Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020
2.3.2 North America Price by Company
Table North America Price by Company 2015-2020
2.4 Europe
2.4.1 Europe Market Sales by Company
Table Europe Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020
Table Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020
Table Europe Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020
Table Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020
2.4.2 Europe Price by Company
Table Europe Price by Company 2015-2020
2.5 South America
2.5.1 South America Sales by Company
Table South America Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020
Table South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020
Table South America Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020
Table South America Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure South America Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020
2.5.2 South America Price by Company
Table South America Price by Company 2015-2020
2.6 Middle East & Africa
2.6.1 Middle East & Africa Sales by Company
Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020
Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020
Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020
Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020
2.6.2 Middle East & Africa Price by Company
Table Middle East & Africa Price by Company 2015-2020
3 Global and Regional Market by Type
3.1 Global
3.1.1 Global Sales by Type
Table Global Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020
Table Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020
Table Global Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020
Table Global Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure Global Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020
3.1.2 Global Price by Type
Table Global Price by Type 2015-2020
3.2 Asia-Pacific
3.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sales by Type
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020
3.2.2 Asia-Pacific Price by Type
Table Asia-Pacific Price by Type 2015-2020
3.3 North America
3.3.1 North America Sales by Type
Table North America Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020
Table North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020
Table North America Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020
Table North America Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure North America Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020
3.3.2 North America Price by Type
Table North America Price by Type 2015-2020
3.4 Europe
3.4.1 Europe Market Sales by Type
Table Europe Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020
Table Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020
Table Europe Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020
Table Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020
3.4.2 Europe Price by Type
Table Europe Price by Type 2015-2020
3.5 South America
3.5.1 South America Sales by Type
Table South America Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020
Table South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020
Table South America Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020
Table South America Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure South America Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020
3.5.2 South America Price by Type
Table South America Price by Type 2015-2020
3.6 Middle East & Africa
3.6.1 Middle East & Africa Sales by Type
Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020
Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020
Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020
Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020
3.6.2 Middle East & Africa Price by Type
Table Middle East & Africa Price by Type 2015-2020
4 Global and Regional Market by Application
4.1 Global
4.1.1 Global Sales by Application
Table Global Market Sales Revenue by Application 2015-2020
Table Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Application 2015-2020
Figure Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Application in 2020
Table Global Market Sales Volume by Application 2015-2020
Table Global Market Sales Volume Share by Application 2015-2020
Figure Global Market Sales Volume Share by Application in 2020
4.1.2 Global Price by Application
Table Global Price by Application 2015-2020
4.2 Asia-Pacific
4.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sales by Application
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue by Application 2015-2020
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Application 2015-2020
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Application in 2020
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume by Application 2015-2020
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Application 2015-2020
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Application in 2020
4.2.2 Asia-Pacific Price by Application
Table Asia-Pacific Price by Application 2015-2020
4.3 North America
4.3.1 North America Sales by Application
Table North America Market Sales Revenue by Application 2015-2020
Table North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Application 2015-
….….Continued
