Global Concrete Bonding Agents Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

Summary
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Epoxy based
Cementitious latex based
By Application
Building and construction
Road and infrastructure
Utility industries
By Company
BASF
Dow Chemical
Mapei
Saint-Gobain
Sika
The Euclid Chemical Company
GCP Applied Technologies
Fosroc
LafargeHolcim
QUIKRETE Companies
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Epoxy based
Figure Epoxy based Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Epoxy based Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Epoxy based Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Epoxy based Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Cementitious latex based
Figure Cementitious latex based Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Cementitious latex based Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Cementitious latex based Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Cementitious latex based Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Building and construction
Figure Building and construction Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Building and construction Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Building and construction Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Building and construction Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.2 Road and infrastructure
Figure Road and infrastructure Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Road and infrastructure Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Road and infrastructure Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Road and infrastructure Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.3 Utility industries
Figure Utility industries Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Utility industries Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Utility industries Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Utility industries Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2 Global and Regional Market Size
1.2.1 Global Overview
Figure Global Concrete Bonding Agents Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Global Concrete Bonding Agents Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Global Concrete Bonding Agents Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Global Concrete Bonding Agents Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2 Market by Region….continued
