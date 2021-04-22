Global Rotary Angle Sensors Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Rotary Potentiometer
Resolver
Rotary Encoder
Rotary Variable Differential Transformer
By Application
Motion Test
Machine Tools
Robotics
Material Handling
Others
By Company
AMS AG
TE Connectivity
Hans Turck GmbH Co. and KG
TE Connectivity Ltd
Keyence Corporation
Allegro Microsystems
Novotechnik U.S. Inc.
Honeywell International Inc.
Balluff GmbH
MTS Systems Corporation
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Rotary Potentiometer
Figure Rotary Potentiometer Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Rotary Potentiometer Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Kilo Units)
Figure Rotary Potentiometer Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Rotary Potentiometer Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Kilo Units)
1.1.2.2 Resolver
Figure Resolver Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Resolver Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Kilo Units)
Figure Resolver Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Resolver Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Kilo Units)
1.1.2.3 Rotary Encoder
Figure Rotary Encoder Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Rotary Encoder Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Kilo Units)
Figure Rotary Encoder Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Rotary Encoder Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Kilo Units)
1.1.2.4 Rotary Variable Differential Transformer
Figure Rotary Variable Differential Transformer Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Rotary Variable Differential Transformer Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Kilo Units)
Figure Rotary Variable Differential Transformer Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Rotary Variable Differential Transformer Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Kilo Units)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Motion Test
Figure Motion Test Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Motion Test Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Kilo Units)
Figure Motion Test Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Motion Test Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Kilo Units)
1.1.3.2 Machine Tools
..…continued.
