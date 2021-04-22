Global COVID-19 World Epoxy Glass Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Summary

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Epoxy Glass , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Epoxy Glass market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Lay-up

Compression Molding

Resin Injection

Resin Transfer Molding

Filament Winding

Pultrusion

By End-User / Application

Wind Energy

Aerospace & Defense

Sporting Goods

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Pipe & Tank

Marine

Others

By Company

Royal TenCate N.V. (Netherlands)

Cytec Solvay Group (Belgium)

Teijin Limited (Japan)

Toray Industries, INC. (Japan)

Hexcel Corporation (U.S.)

SGL Group (Germany)

Gurit Holdings AG (Switzerland)

Park Electrochemical Corporation (U.S.)

Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Axiom Materials (California, U.S.)

Kemrock Industries and Exports Limited (India)

Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Myko Engineering (Israel)

Rotec Composite Group B.V. (Netherlands)

Barrday (Canada)

Gordon Composites, Inc. (U.S.)

Hindoostan Composite Solutions (India)

ATL Composites (Australia)

IDI Composites (U.S.)

Isosport (Germany)

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Epoxy Glass Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Epoxy Glass Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Epoxy Glass Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Epoxy Glass Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Epoxy Glass Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Epoxy Glass Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Epoxy Glass Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Epoxy Glass Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Epoxy Glass Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Epoxy Glass Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Epoxy Glass Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global Epoxy Glass Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Epoxy Glass Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Epoxy Glass Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Epoxy Glass Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

Table Global Epoxy Glass Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Epoxy Glass Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Epoxy Glass Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Epoxy Glass Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018

5.2.2 Europe

Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.4 South America

Figure South America Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Growth 2017-2019

6 North America Market

6.1 by Type

Table North America Epoxy Glass Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table North America Epoxy Glass Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

6.2 by End-Use / Application

Table North America Epoxy Glass Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table North America Epoxy Glass Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

6.3 by Regions

Table North America Epoxy Glass Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table North America Epoxy Glass Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

7 Europe Market

7.1 by Type

Table Europe Epoxy Glass Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Europe Epoxy Glass Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

7.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Europe Epoxy Glass Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Europe Epoxy Glass Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

7.3 by Regions

Table Europe Epoxy Glass Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Europe Epoxy Glass Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

8 Asia-Pacific Market

8.1 by Type

Table Asia-Pacific Epoxy Glass Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Epoxy Glass Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

8.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Asia-Pacific Epoxy Glass Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Epoxy Glass Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

8.3 by Regions

Table Asia-Pacific Epoxy Glass Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Epoxy Glass Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

9 South America Market

9.1 by Type

Table South America Epoxy Glass Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table South America Epoxy Glass Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

9.2 by End-Use / Application

Table South America Epoxy Glass Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table South America Epoxy Glass Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

9.3 by Regions

Table South America Epoxy Glass Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Epoxy Glass Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

10 Middle East & Africa Market

10.1 by Type

Table Middle East & Africa Epoxy Glass Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Epoxy Glass Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

10.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Middle East & Africa Epoxy Glass Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Epoxy Glass Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

10.3 by Regions

Table Middle East & Africa Epoxy Glass Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Epoxy Glass Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

11 Market Forecast

11.1 Global Market Forecast (2020-2025)

Figure Global Epoxy Glass Market (Million USD) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)

Figure Global Epoxy Glass Market Volume (Volume) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)

11.2 Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Epoxy Glass Market (Million USD) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Epoxy Glass Market Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Epoxy Glass Market Volume (Volume) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Epoxy Glass Market Volume Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

11.3 Market Forecast by Type (2020-2025)

Table Global Epoxy Glass Market (Million USD) Forecast by Type (2020-2025)

Table Global Epoxy GlassMarket Share by Forecast Type (2020-2025)

11.4 Market Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)

Table Global Epoxy Glass Market (Million USD) Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)

Table Global Epoxy Glass Market Share Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)

12 Key Manufacturers

12.BASF SE Royal TenCate N.V. (Netherlands)

12.1.2 Company Overview

12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Royal TenCate N.V. (Netherlands)

12.2 Cytec Solvay Group (Belgium)

12.3 Teijin Limited (Japan)

12.4 Toray Industries, INC. (Japan)

12.5 Hexcel Corporation (U.S.)

12.6 SGL Group (Germany)

12.7 Gurit Holdings AG (Switzerland)

12.8 Park Electrochemical Corporation (U.S.)

12.9 Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd. (Japan)

12.10 Axiom Materials (California, U.S.)

12.11 Kemrock Industries and Exports Limited (India)

12.12 Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd. (Japan)

12.13 Myko Engineering (Israel)

12.14 Rotec Composite Group B.V. (Netherlands)

12.15 Barrday (Canada)

12.16 Gordon Composites, Inc. (U.S.)

12.17 Hindoostan Composite Solutions (India)

12.18 ATL Composites (Australia)

12.19 IDI Composites (U.S.)

12.20 Isosport (Germany)

13 Overview of Industry Development (COVID-19)

13.1 Analysis of Industry Development (COVID-19)

13.2 Industry Development Stage (COVID-19)

13.3 General Situation of Industry Development (COVID-19)

13.4 Analysis of Industry Development Characteristics (COVID-19)

14 Research ConclusionList of Table

List of Figure

Figure Global Epoxy Glass Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025….continued

