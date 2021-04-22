COVID-19 World Water-Borne Coatings Market Research Report (by Product Type, End-User / Application and Regions / Countries) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Water-Borne Coatings , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Water-Borne Coatings market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Acrylic Coatings
Polyester Coatings
EPOXY Coatings
Polyurethane Coatings
PTFE Coatings
Others
By End-User / Application
Architectural
Automotive
General Industrial
Marine
Packaging
Others
By Company
Akzo Nobel N.V.
Asian Paints Ltd.
Nippon Mektron, Ltd.
PPG Industries, Inc.
The Sherwin-Williams Company
The Valspar Corporation
Axalta Coating Systems
Benjamin Moore & Co.
Berger Paints India Limited
BASF SE.
TABLECONTENTS
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Water-Borne Coatings Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Water-Borne Coatings Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Water-Borne Coatings Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Water-Borne Coatings Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Water-Borne Coatings Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Water-Borne Coatings Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Water-Borne Coatings Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
Table Global Water-Borne Coatings Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Water-Borne Coatings Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Water-Borne Coatings Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Water-Borne Coatings Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
Table Global Water-Borne Coatings Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Water-Borne Coatings Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Water-Borne Coatings Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Water-Borne Coatings Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
Table Global Water-Borne Coatings Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Water-Borne Coatings Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Water-Borne Coatings Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Water-Borne Coatings Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018
5.2.2 Europe
Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.4 South America
Figure South America Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Growth 2017-2019
6 North America Market
6.1 by Type
Table North America Water-Borne Coatings Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table North America Water-Borne Coatings Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
6.2 by End-Use / Application
Table North America Water-Borne Coatings Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table North America Water-Borne Coatings Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
6.3 by Regions
Table North America Water-Borne Coatings Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table North America Water-Borne Coatings Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
7 Europe Market
7.1 by Type
Table Europe Water-Borne Coatings Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Europe Water-Borne Coatings Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
7.2 by End-Use / Application
Table Europe Water-Borne Coatings Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Europe Water-Borne Coatings Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
7.3 by Regions
Table Europe Water-Borne Coatings Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Europe Water-Borne Coatings Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
8 Asia-Pacific Market
8.1 by Type
Table Asia-Pacific Water-Borne Coatings Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Asia-Pacific Water-Borne Coatings Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
8.2 by End-Use / Application
Table Asia-Pacific Water-Borne Coatings Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Asia-Pacific Water-Borne Coatings Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
8.3 by Regions
Table Asia-Pacific Water-Borne Coatings Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Asia-Pacific Water-Borne Coatings Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
9 South America Market
9.1 by Type
Table South America Water-Borne Coatings Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table South America Water-Borne Coatings Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
9.2 by End-Use / Application
Table South America Water-Borne Coatings Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table South America Water-Borne Coatings Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
9.3 by Regions
Table South America Water-Borne Coatings Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa Water-Borne Coatings Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
10 Middle East & Africa Market
10.1 by Type
Table Middle East & Africa Water-Borne Coatings Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa Water-Borne Coatings Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
10.2 by End-Use / Application
Table Middle East & Africa Water-Borne Coatings Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa Water-Borne Coatings Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
10.3 by Regions
Table Middle East & Africa Water-Borne Coatings Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa Water-Borne Coatings Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
11 Market Forecast
11.1 Global Market Forecast (2020-2025)
Figure Global Water-Borne Coatings Market (Million USD) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)
Figure Global Water-Borne Coatings Market Volume (Volume) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)
11.2 Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
Table Global Water-Borne Coatings Market (Million USD) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
Table Global Water-Borne Coatings Market Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
Table Global Water-Borne Coatings Market Volume (Volume) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
Table Global Water-Borne Coatings Market Volume Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
11.3 Market Forecast by Type (2020-2025)
Table Global Water-Borne Coatings Market (Million USD) Forecast by Type (2020-2025)
Table Global Water-Borne CoatingsMarket Share by Forecast Type (2020-2025)
11.4 Market Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)
Table Global Water-Borne Coatings Market (Million USD) Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)
Table Global Water-Borne Coatings Market Share Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)
12 Key Manufacturers
12.Huntsman Advanced Materials Akzo Nobel N.V.
12.1.2 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Akzo Nobel N.V.
12.2 Asian Paints Ltd.
12.3 Nippon Mektron, Ltd.
12.4 PPG Industries, Inc.
12.5 The Sherwin-Williams Company
12.6 The Valspar Corporation
12.7 Axalta Coating Systems
12.8 Benjamin Moore & Co.
12.9 Berger Paints India Limited
12.10 BASF SE.
13 Overview of Industry Development (COVID-19)
13.1 Analysis of Industry Development (COVID-19)
13.2 Industry Development Stage (COVID-19)
13.3 General Situation of Industry Development (COVID-19)
13.4 Analysis of Industry Development Characteristics (COVID-19)
