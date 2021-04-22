Global COVID-19 World E-glue Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Summary

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for E-glue , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

E-glue market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Acrylics

Epoxies

Polyurethanes

Silicones

Others

By End-User / Application

Printed Circuit Board

Semiconductor & IC

Others

By Company

Covestro

BASF SE

3M Company

Bostik Sa

Avery Dennison Corporation

Dow Chemical Company

Royal Adhesives and Sealants

Sika Ag

Ashland Inc.

ITW Performance Polymers (Illinois Tool Works Inc.)

H.B. Fuller Company

RPM International Inc.

Adhesives Research Inc.

Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd.

Chemence Inc.

Henkel

Huntsman Corporation

Pidilite Industries

Mapei Spa

Super Glue Corporation

Heng Ying Adhesive Co., Ltd.

Ninghai Dingcheng Adhesive Co., Ltd.

American Biltrite, Inc.

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global E-glue Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global E-glue Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global E-glue Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global E-glue Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global E-glue Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global E-glue Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global E-glue Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global E-glue Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global E-glue Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global E-glue Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global E-glue Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global E-glue Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global E-glue Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global E-glue Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global E-glue Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

Table Global E-glue Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global E-glue Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global E-glue Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global E-glue Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018

5.2.2 Europe

Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.4 South America

Figure South America Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Growth 2017-2019

6 North America Market

6.1 by Type

Table North America E-glue Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table North America E-glue Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

6.2 by End-Use / Application

Table North America E-glue Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table North America E-glue Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

6.3 by Regions

Table North America E-glue Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table North America E-glue Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

7 Europe Market

7.1 by Type

Table Europe E-glue Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Europe E-glue Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

7.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Europe E-glue Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Europe E-glue Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

7.3 by Regions

Table Europe E-glue Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Europe E-glue Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

8 Asia-Pacific Market

8.1 by Type

Table Asia-Pacific E-glue Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific E-glue Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

8.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Asia-Pacific E-glue Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific E-glue Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

8.3 by Regions

Table Asia-Pacific E-glue Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific E-glue Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

9 South America Market

9.1 by Type

Table South America E-glue Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table South America E-glue Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

9.2 by End-Use / Application

Table South America E-glue Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table South America E-glue Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

9.3 by Regions

Table South America E-glue Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa E-glue Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

10 Middle East & Africa Market

10.1 by Type

Table Middle East & Africa E-glue Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa E-glue Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

10.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Middle East & Africa E-glue Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa E-glue Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

10.3 by Regions

Table Middle East & Africa E-glue Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa E-glue Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

11 Market Forecast

11.1 Global Market Forecast (2020-2025)

Figure Global E-glue Market (Million USD) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)

Figure Global E-glue Market Volume (Volume) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)

11.2 Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global E-glue Market (Million USD) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global E-glue Market Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global E-glue Market Volume (Volume) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global E-glue Market Volume Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

11.3 Market Forecast by Type (2020-2025)

Table Global E-glue Market (Million USD) Forecast by Type (2020-2025)

Table Global E-glueMarket Share by Forecast Type (2020-2025)

11.4 Market Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)

Table Global E-glue Market (Million USD) Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)

Table Global E-glue Market Share Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)

12 Key Manufacturers

12.Arkema Covestro

12.1.2 Company Overview

12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Covestro

12.2 BASF SE

12.3 3M Company

12.4 Bostik Sa

12.5 Avery Dennison Corporation

12.6 Dow Chemical Company

12.7 Royal Adhesives and Sealants

12.8 Sika Ag

12.9 Ashland Inc.

12.10 ITW Performance Polymers (Illinois Tool Works Inc.)

12.11 H.B. Fuller Company

12.12 RPM International Inc.

12.13 Adhesives Research Inc.

12.14 Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd.

12.15 Chemence Inc.

12.16 Henkel

12.17 Huntsman Corporation

12.18 Pidilite Industries

12.19 Mapei Spa

12.20 Super Glue Corporation

12.21 Heng Ying Adhesive Co., Ltd.

12.22 Ninghai Dingcheng Adhesive Co., Ltd.

12.23 American Biltrite, Inc.

13 Overview of Industry Development (COVID-19)

13.1 Analysis of Industry Development (COVID-19)

13.2 Industry Development Stage (COVID-19)

13.3 General Situation of Industry Development (COVID-19)

13.4 Analysis of Industry Development Characteristics (COVID-19)

14 Research ConclusionList of Table

Table Global E-glue Market and Growth by Type

Table Global E-glue Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

Table Global E-glue Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global E-glue Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global E-glue Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global E-glue Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

Table Global E-glue Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global E-glue Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global E-glue Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global E-glue Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global E-glue Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global E-glue Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global E-glue Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global E-glue Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global E-glue Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global E-glue Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global E-glue Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global E-glue Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table North America E-glue Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table North America E-glue Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table North America E-glue Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table North America E-glue Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table North America E-glue Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table North America E-glue Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Europe E-glue Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Europe E-glue Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Europe E-glue Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Europe E-glue Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Europe E-glue Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Europe E-glue Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific E-glue Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific E-glue Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific E-glue Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific E-glue Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific E-glue Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific E-glue Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table South America E-glue Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table South America E-glue Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table South America E-glue Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table South America E-glue Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table South America E-glue Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa E-glue Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa E-glue Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa E-glue Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa E-glue Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa E-glue Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa E-glue Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa E-glue Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global E-glue Market (Million USD) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global E-glue Market Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global E-glue Market Volume (Volume) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global E-glue Market Volume Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global E-glue Market (Million USD) Forecast by Type (2020-2025)

Table Global E-glueMarket Share by Forecast Type (2020-2025)

Table Global E-glue Market (Million USD) Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)

Table Global E-glue Market Share Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Covestro

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of BASF SE

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of 3M Company

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Bostik Sa

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Avery Dennison Corporation

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Dow Chemical Company

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Royal Adhesives and Sealants

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Sika Ag

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Ashland Inc.

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of ITW Performance Polymers (Illinois Tool Works Inc.)

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of H.B. Fuller Company

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of RPM International Inc.

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Adhesives Research Inc.

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd.

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Chemence Inc.

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Henkel

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Huntsman Corporation

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Pidilite Industries

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Mapei Spa

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Super Glue Corporation

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Heng Ying Adhesive Co., Ltd.

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Ninghai Dingcheng Adhesive Co., Ltd.

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of American Biltrite, Inc.

List of Figure

Figure Global E-glue Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025….continued

