Global -19 World N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for N-Methyl Pyrrolidone , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
N-Methyl Pyrrolidone market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Electronic Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Industrial Grade
By End-User / Application
Petrochemicals
Electronics
Paints & Coatings
Agrochemicals
Pharmaceuticals
Others
By Company
BASF
Ashland
LyondellBasell
Mitsubishi Chemical
Dupont
Eastman
Shandong Qingyun Changxin
Puyang MYJ
Binzhou Yuneng
Puyang Guangming
Zhejiang Realsun
Taizhou Yanling
Nanjing Jinlong
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
Table Global N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
Table Global N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
Table Global N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018
5.2.2 Europe
Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.4 South America
Figure South America Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Growth 2017-2019
6 North America Market
6.1 by Type
Table North America N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table North America N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
6.2 by End-Use / Application
Table North America N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table North America N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
6.3 by Regions
Table North America N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table North America N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
7 Europe Market
7.1 by Type
Table Europe N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Europe N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
7.2 by End-Use / Application
Table Europe N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Europe N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
7.3 by Regions
Table Europe N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Europe N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
8 Asia-Pacific Market
8.1 by Type
Table Asia-Pacific N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Asia-Pacific N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
8.2 by End-Use / Application
Table Asia-Pacific N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Asia-Pacific N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
8.3 by Regions
Table Asia-Pacific N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Asia-Pacific N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
9 South America Market
9.1 by Type
Table South America N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table South America N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
9.2 by End-Use / Application
Table South America N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table South America N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
9.3 by Regions
Table South America N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
10 Middle East & Africa Market
10.1 by Type
Table Middle East & Africa N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
10.2 by End-Use / Application
Table Middle East & Africa N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
10.3 by Regions
Table Middle East & Africa N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
11 Market Forecast
11.1 Global Market Forecast (2020-2025)
Figure Global N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market (Million USD) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)
Figure Global N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market Volume (Volume) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)
11.2 Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
Table Global N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market (Million USD) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
Table Global N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
Table Global N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market Volume (Volume) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
Table Global N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market Volume Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
11.3 Market Forecast by Type (2020-2025)
Table Global N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market (Million USD) Forecast by Type (2020-2025)
Table Global N-Methyl PyrrolidoneMarket Share by Forecast Type (2020-2025)
11.4 Market Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)
Table Global N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market (Million USD) Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)
Table Global N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market Share Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)
12 Key Manufacturers
12.OCCHIO BASF
12.1.2 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of BASF
12.2 Ashland
12.3 LyondellBasell
12.4 Mitsubishi Chemical
12.5 Dupont
12.6 Eastman
12.7 Shandong Qingyun Changxin
12.8 Puyang MYJ
12.9 Binzhou Yuneng
12.10 Puyang Guangming
12.11 Zhejiang Realsun
12.12 Taizhou Yanling
12.13 Nanjing Jinlong
13 Overview of Industry Development (COVID-19)
13.1 Analysis of Industry Development (COVID-19)
13.2 Industry Development Stage (COVID-19)
13.3 General Situation of Industry Development (COVID-19)
13.4 Analysis of Industry Development Characteristics (COVID-19)
14 Research ConclusionList of Table
