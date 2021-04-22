Global Smart Robots Market Research Report 2020-2026

Smart robots are the robotic systems which are capable to carry out operation without direct human intervention. They are currently being designed to perform autonomous tasks and work along with humans. The smart robots market for industrial applications consist of collaborative robots which are designed to work along with humans and they are adopted by various industrial sectors such as automotive, electronics among others. The collaborative robots global market size is expected to reach USD 1.07 Billion by 2020. In the service industry, smart robots are used in different professional and personal applications.

The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

IRobot Corporation (U.S.)

DeLaval (Sweden)

Lely (The Netherlands)

KUKA AG (Germany)

Amazon (U.S.)

Honda (Japan)

Kongsberg Maritime (Norway)

Google Inc. (U.S.)

SIASUN

DJI

Inovance technology

Foxconn

Joyson

SHANGHAI MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL

Boshi

STEP Electric

HCD

Sanfeng Intelligent Conveying Equipment

Major applications as follows:

Industrial Applications

Service Industry

Major Type as follows:

Collaborative Industrial Robots

Personal Service Robots

Professional Service Robots

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

