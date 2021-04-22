Global Smart Robots Market Research Report 2020-2026

Smart robots are the robotic systems which are capable to carry out operation without direct human intervention. They are currently being designed to perform autonomous tasks and work along with humans. The smart robots market for industrial applications consist of collaborative robots which are designed to work along with humans and they are adopted by various industrial sectors such as automotive, electronics among others. The collaborative robots global market size is expected to reach USD 1.07 Billion by 2020. In the service industry, smart robots are used in different professional and personal applications.
The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
IRobot Corporation (U.S.)
DeLaval (Sweden)
Lely (The Netherlands)
KUKA AG (Germany)
Amazon (U.S.)
Honda (Japan)
Kongsberg Maritime (Norway)
Google Inc. (U.S.)
SIASUN
DJI
Inovance technology
Foxconn
Joyson
SHANGHAI MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL
Boshi
STEP Electric
HCD
Sanfeng Intelligent Conveying Equipment
Major applications as follows:
Industrial Applications
Service Industry
Major Type as follows:
Collaborative Industrial Robots
Personal Service Robots
Professional Service Robots
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
