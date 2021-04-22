Global Indoor Plant Lighting Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2015-2025

The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Philips

Osram

General Electric

Easy Agricultural

Illumitex

Fionia Lighting

Lumigrow

Kind LED Grow Lights

California LightWorks

Spectrum King Grow Lights

Valoya

Weshine

Apollo Horticulture

Kessil

Cidly

Heliospectra AB

LEDHYDROPONICS

Ohmax Optoelectronic

Zhicheng

Major applications as follows:

Greenhouses

Houseplants

Hydroponics

Indoor Gardening

Major Type as follows:

Incandescent

Fluorescent

LED

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Indoor Plant Lighting Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Indoor Plant Lighting Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Indoor Plant Lighting Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Indoor Plant Lighting Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Philips

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Philips

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Philips

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Osram

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Osram

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Osram

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 General Electric

3.3.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of General Electric

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of General Electric

3.3.4 Recent Development

3.4 Easy Agricultural

3.4.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Easy Agricultural

3.4.2 Product & Services

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Easy Agricultural

3.4.4 Recent Development

3.5 Illumitex

3.5.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Illumitex

3.5.2 Product & Services

3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Illumitex

3.5.4 Recent Development

3.6 Fionia Lighting

3.6.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Fionia Lighting

3.6.2 Product & Services

3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Fionia Lighting

3.6.4 Recent Development

3.7 Lumigrow

3.7.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Lumigrow

3.7.2 Product & Services

3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Lumigrow

3.7.4 Recent Development

3.8 Kind LED Grow Lights

3.8.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Kind LED Grow Lights

3.8.2 Product & Services

3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Kind LED Grow Lights

3.8.4 Recent Development

3.9 California LightWorks

3.9.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of California LightWorks

3.9.2 Product & Services

3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of California LightWorks

3.9.4 Recent Development

3.10 Spectrum King Grow Lights

3.10.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Spectrum King Grow Lights

3.10.2 Product & Services

3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Spectrum King Grow Lights

3.10.4 Recent Development

…continued

