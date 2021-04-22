Global Indoor Plant Lighting Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2015-2025

The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Philips
Osram
General Electric
Easy Agricultural
Illumitex
Fionia Lighting
Lumigrow
Kind LED Grow Lights
California LightWorks
Spectrum King Grow Lights
Valoya
Weshine
Apollo Horticulture
Kessil
Cidly
Heliospectra AB
LEDHYDROPONICS
Ohmax Optoelectronic
Zhicheng
Major applications as follows:
Greenhouses
Houseplants
Hydroponics
Indoor Gardening
Major Type as follows:
Incandescent
Fluorescent
LED
Others
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Indoor Plant Lighting Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Indoor Plant Lighting Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Indoor Plant Lighting Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Indoor Plant Lighting Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 Philips
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Philips
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Philips
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 Osram
3.2.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Osram
3.2.2 Product & Services
3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Osram
3.2.4 Recent Development
3.3 General Electric
3.3.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of General Electric
3.3.2 Product & Services
3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of General Electric
3.3.4 Recent Development
3.4 Easy Agricultural
3.4.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Easy Agricultural
3.4.2 Product & Services
3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Easy Agricultural
3.4.4 Recent Development
3.5 Illumitex
3.5.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Illumitex
3.5.2 Product & Services
3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Illumitex
3.5.4 Recent Development
3.6 Fionia Lighting
3.6.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Fionia Lighting
3.6.2 Product & Services
3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Fionia Lighting
3.6.4 Recent Development
3.7 Lumigrow
3.7.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Lumigrow
3.7.2 Product & Services
3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Lumigrow
3.7.4 Recent Development
3.8 Kind LED Grow Lights
3.8.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Kind LED Grow Lights
3.8.2 Product & Services
3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Kind LED Grow Lights
3.8.4 Recent Development
3.9 California LightWorks
3.9.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of California LightWorks
3.9.2 Product & Services
3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of California LightWorks
3.9.4 Recent Development
3.10 Spectrum King Grow Lights
3.10.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Spectrum King Grow Lights
3.10.2 Product & Services
3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Spectrum King Grow Lights
3.10.4 Recent Development
…continued
