Nondestructive Testing Services and Equipment Market SWOT Analysis, Emerging Trends, Key Players, Future Scope | Forecast 2026

Remote visual inspection in aerospace increases demand, stringent safety guidelines and government protocols, automated NDT devices expected to see most demand, the power industry is boomed by continuous investment in nuclear plants and outsourcing of non-core activities and technical resource constraints driving the market. On the other hand, lack of skilled equipment operators and high cost of NDT equipment slowing down acceptance is hampering the growth of market.

Global nondestructive testing services and equipment market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

With the wide ranging Nondestructive Testing Services and Equipment market report it becomes easy to focus on the data and realities of the industry which keeps the business on the right path. An influential business report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research performed by a team of industry experts. The market is also well analyzed on the basis of numerous regions. This report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the assessment of the development of the most remarkable market players. Thorough insights into emerging trends, opportunities, and potential threats are offered via Nondestructive Testing Services and Equipment marketing report as it is the key to long-term sustenance in a competitive environment.

Major Market Competitors/Players

General Electric is going to dominate the nondestructive testing services and equipment market following with Olympus Corporation, MISTRAS Group, Inc, Pfinder KG, Intertek Group plc, Nikon Metrology NV, Ashtead Technology, Sonatest, Bosello High Technology srl among others.

Segmentation : Global Nondestructive Testing Services and Equipment Market

On the basis of type, the global nondestructive testing services and equipment market is segmented into services and equipment. Services are further sub segmented into inspection, consulting, training and others. Equipment are further sub segmented into ultrasonic test equipment, radiography test equipment, visual inspection equipment, magnetic particle test equipment, penetrant test equipment, eddy current testing equipment, acoustic emission testing equipment and others. In 2018, services market segment is valued to rule with the highest market share 2025.

On the basis of mode of testing, the global nondestructive testing services and equipment market is segmented into surface testing, volumetric testing, condition monitoring and integrity inspection. In 2018, surface testing segment is valued to rule with the highest market share 2025.

On the basis of application, the global nondestructive testing services and equipment market is classified into flaw detection, leak detection, dimensional measurement, physical analysis, chemical analysis, plasma emission testing, corrosion emission testing, and others. Among these, in 2018 physical analysis dominated the market and the trend is expected to remain the same till 2025.

On the basis of industry, the global nondestructive testing services and equipment market is classified into automotive, oil and gas, energy and power, aerospace and defence and others. Among these, in 2018 oil and gas dominated the market and the trend is expected to remain the same till 2025. Among these, in 2018 oil and gas dominated the market and the trend is expected to remain the same till 2025.

Country Level Analysis

The Nondestructive Testing Services and Equipment market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Nondestructive Testing Services and Equipment market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Nondestructive Testing Services and Equipment Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Nondestructive Testing Services and Equipment market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Nondestructive Testing Services and Equipment market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Nondestructive Testing Services and Equipment market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

