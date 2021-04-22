Global High-voltage MOSFET Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2015-2025

The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Fairchild Semiconductor International
Infineon Technologies AG
International Rectifier
Renesas Electronics
Toshiba Corp.
Vishay Intertechnology Inc.
Diodes Inc.
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
On Semiconductor Corp.
Rohm Co. Ltd
STMicroelectronics N.V.
Major applications as follows:
Electric Vehicles
High-Capacity Networks
Industrial Applications
Major Type as follows:
Junction Tube
Insulated Gate
Others
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global High-voltage MOSFET Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global High-voltage MOSFET Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global High-voltage MOSFET Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global High-voltage MOSFET Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 Fairchild Semiconductor International
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Fairchild Semiconductor International
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Fairchild Semiconductor International
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 Infineon Technologies AG
3.2.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Infineon Technologies AG
3.2.2 Product & Services
3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Infineon Technologies AG
3.2.4 Recent Development
3.3 International Rectifier
3.3.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of International Rectifier
3.3.2 Product & Services
3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of International Rectifier
3.3.4 Recent Development
3.4 Renesas Electronics
3.4.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Renesas Electronics
3.4.2 Product & Services
3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Renesas Electronics
3.4.4 Recent Development
3.5 Toshiba Corp.
3.5.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Toshiba Corp.
3.5.2 Product & Services
3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Toshiba Corp.
3.5.4 Recent Development
3.6 Vishay Intertechnology Inc.
3.6.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Vishay Intertechnology Inc.
3.6.2 Product & Services
3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Vishay Intertechnology Inc.
3.6.4 Recent Development
3.7 Diodes Inc.
3.7.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Diodes Inc.
3.7.2 Product & Services
3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Diodes Inc.
3.7.4 Recent Development
3.8 NXP Semiconductors N.V.
3.8.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of NXP Semiconductors N.V.
3.8.2 Product & Services
3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of NXP Semiconductors N.V.
3.8.4 Recent Development
3.9 On Semiconductor Corp.
3.9.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of On Semiconductor Corp.
3.9.2 Product & Services
3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of On Semiconductor Corp.
3.9.4 Recent Development
3.10 Rohm Co. Ltd
3.10.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Rohm Co. Ltd
3.10.2 Product & Services
3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Rohm Co. Ltd
3.11 STMicroelectronics N.V.
3.11.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of STMicroelectronics N.V.
3.11.2 Product & Services
3.11.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of STMicroelectronics N.V.
4 Major End-Use
4.1 Electric Vehicles
4.1.1 Overview
Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Electric Vehicles
4.1.2 Electric Vehicles Market Size and Forecast
Fig Electric Vehicles Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Electric Vehicles Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Electric Vehicles Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Electric Vehicles Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
4.2 High-Capacity Networks
4.2.1 Overview
Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of High-Capacity Networks
4.2.2 High-Capacity Networks Market Size and Forecast
Fig High-Capacity Networks Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig High-Capacity Networks Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig High-Capacity Networks Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig High-Capacity Networks Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
4.3 Industrial Applications
4.3.1 Overview
Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Industrial Applications
4.3.2 Industrial Applications Market Size and Forecast
Fig Industrial Applications Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Industrial Applications Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Industrial Applications Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Industrial Applications Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
5 Market by Type
5.1 Junction Tube
5.1.1 Overview
Tab Product Overview of Junction Tube
5.1.2 Junction Tube Market Size and Forecast
Fig Junction Tube Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Junction Tube Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Junction Tube Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Junction Tube Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
5.2 Insulated Gate
5.2.1 Overview
Tab Product Overview of Insulated Gate
5.2.2 Insulated Gate Market Size and Forecast
Fig Insulated Gate Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Insulated Gate Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Insulated Gate Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Insulated Gate Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
5.3 Others
5.3.1 Overview
Tab Product Overview of Others
5.3.2 Others Market Size and Forecast
Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
6 Price Overview
6.1 Price by Manufacturers
Tab Different Products Prices List of Major Manufacturers
6.2 Price by End-Use
Tab Different Products Prices List of End-Use
6.3 Price by Type
Tab Different Products Prices List of Produt Type
7 ConclusionList of Table
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Company Profile List of Fairchild Semiconductor International
…continued
