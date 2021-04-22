Global High-voltage MOSFET Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2015-2025

The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Fairchild Semiconductor International

Infineon Technologies AG

International Rectifier

Renesas Electronics

Toshiba Corp.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Diodes Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

On Semiconductor Corp.

Rohm Co. Ltd

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Major applications as follows:

Electric Vehicles

High-Capacity Networks

Industrial Applications

Major Type as follows:

Junction Tube

Insulated Gate

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global High-voltage MOSFET Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global High-voltage MOSFET Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global High-voltage MOSFET Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global High-voltage MOSFET Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Fairchild Semiconductor International

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Fairchild Semiconductor International

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Fairchild Semiconductor International

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Infineon Technologies AG

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Infineon Technologies AG

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Infineon Technologies AG

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 International Rectifier

3.3.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of International Rectifier

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of International Rectifier

3.3.4 Recent Development

3.4 Renesas Electronics

3.4.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Renesas Electronics

3.4.2 Product & Services

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Renesas Electronics

3.4.4 Recent Development

3.5 Toshiba Corp.

3.5.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Toshiba Corp.

3.5.2 Product & Services

3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Toshiba Corp.

3.5.4 Recent Development

3.6 Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

3.6.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

3.6.2 Product & Services

3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

3.6.4 Recent Development

3.7 Diodes Inc.

3.7.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Diodes Inc.

3.7.2 Product & Services

3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Diodes Inc.

3.7.4 Recent Development

3.8 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

3.8.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of NXP Semiconductors N.V.

3.8.2 Product & Services

3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of NXP Semiconductors N.V.

3.8.4 Recent Development

3.9 On Semiconductor Corp.

3.9.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of On Semiconductor Corp.

3.9.2 Product & Services

3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of On Semiconductor Corp.

3.9.4 Recent Development

3.10 Rohm Co. Ltd

3.10.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Rohm Co. Ltd

3.10.2 Product & Services

3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Rohm Co. Ltd

3.11 STMicroelectronics N.V.

3.11.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of STMicroelectronics N.V.

3.11.2 Product & Services

3.11.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of STMicroelectronics N.V.

4 Major End-Use

4.1 Electric Vehicles

4.1.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Electric Vehicles

4.1.2 Electric Vehicles Market Size and Forecast

Fig Electric Vehicles Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Electric Vehicles Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Electric Vehicles Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Electric Vehicles Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.2 High-Capacity Networks

4.2.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of High-Capacity Networks

4.2.2 High-Capacity Networks Market Size and Forecast

Fig High-Capacity Networks Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig High-Capacity Networks Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig High-Capacity Networks Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig High-Capacity Networks Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.3 Industrial Applications

4.3.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Industrial Applications

4.3.2 Industrial Applications Market Size and Forecast

Fig Industrial Applications Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Industrial Applications Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Industrial Applications Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Industrial Applications Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5 Market by Type

5.1 Junction Tube

5.1.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Junction Tube

5.1.2 Junction Tube Market Size and Forecast

Fig Junction Tube Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Junction Tube Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Junction Tube Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Junction Tube Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5.2 Insulated Gate

5.2.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Insulated Gate

5.2.2 Insulated Gate Market Size and Forecast

Fig Insulated Gate Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Insulated Gate Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Insulated Gate Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Insulated Gate Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5.3 Others

5.3.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Others

5.3.2 Others Market Size and Forecast

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

6 Price Overview

6.1 Price by Manufacturers

Tab Different Products Prices List of Major Manufacturers

6.2 Price by End-Use

Tab Different Products Prices List of End-Use

6.3 Price by Type

Tab Different Products Prices List of Produt Type

7 ConclusionList of Table

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Company Profile List of Fairchild Semiconductor International

