Global Warehousing and Storage Market to be Driven by robust growth in e-commerce in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by EMR titled, ‘Global Warehousing and Storage Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global warehousing and storage market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, ownership, end-use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 428 billion

USD 428 billion Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%

5% Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 557 billion

The rising need for refrigerated warehousing as the frozen food industry develops is a major factor driving market growth. Refrigerated warehousing is necessary for the storing of frozen dinners, fruits and vegetables, and ice creams before they are shipped to retail stores or sold directly to customers through e-commerce.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A warehouse is a location used for the storage or accumulation of finished goods, raw materials, semi-finished goods, manufactured or exported goods, and so on. There is a need to store the products in order to make them available to end users as and when they are needed. At each point of a product’s supply chain, a certain number of products is processed. Appropriate arrangements for retailing products in proper condition are critical for marketing performance. Storage allows a company to continue producing in anticipation of potential demand. Warehouses allow the company to maintain production throughout the year and sell their products if there is appropriate demand.

The major types of warehouses are:

General

Refrigerated

Farm Product

Based on ownership, the industry can be divided into the following:

Private

Public

Bonded

The market can be broadly categorised on the basis of its end-use segments into:

Manufacturing

Consumer Goods

Retail

Food and Beverage

IT Hardware

Healthcare

Chemicals

Others

The regional markets for the product include North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Trends

We foresee a rise in demand from the ecommerce market. Web-based shopping has grown in popularity and has been a preferred option for almost all forms of consumers. The introduction of internet retail has resulted in a significant increase in the need for warehousing space in both developing and developing economies.

Furthermore, recent advancements in the information technology and logistics sectors are having a positive effect on the warehousing and storage industry. The increased use of wearables, cameras, radio frequency recognition tags, and other technologies is also improving the efficiency of goods handling and transportation.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are DHL International GmbH, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., CEVA Logistics, DSV Panalpina A/S, among Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

