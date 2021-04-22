COVID-19 World Sapphire Substrates market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape

Summary

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Sapphire Substrates , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Sapphire Substrates market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

C-Plane Sapphire Substrate

R-Plane or M-Plane Sapphire Substrate

Pattern Sapphire Substrate (PSS)

By End-User / Application

Blue LED

Laser Diodes

Infrared Detector Applications

High-Speed IC and Pressure Transducer Applications

Microelectronic IC Applications

High-Brightness LEDs

Others

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Sapphire Substrates Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Sapphire Substrates Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Sapphire Substrates Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Sapphire Substrates Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Sapphire Substrates Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Sapphire Substrates Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Sapphire Substrates Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

By Company

Rubicon

Monocrystal

Acme Electronics

Kyocera

Namiki Precision Jewel

Astek

Saint-Gobain

Hansol LCD

LG Siltron

Korea Daegu

Tera Xtal Technology

Crystal Applied Technology

Procrystal Technology

Crystalwise Technology

Wafer Works

Sino-American Silicon

San Chih

Crystaland

Qingdao iStarWafer Technology

Crystal-Optech

Harbin Aurora Optoelectronics

Jiangsu Eurasian sapphire (Jiangsu), Silian Instrument Group

Guiyang Industry Investment Group

Jiujiang Sai Fei Sapphire Technology

Jiangsu Electrical Industrial Group

Kedi Glass-cernmic Industrial, Taiwan’s UMC

Jishine New Material Co.Ltd

…continued

