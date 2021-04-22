Global Phosphoric Fertilizer Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Diammonium Phosphate (Dap)
Monoammonium Phosphate (Map)
Superphosphate
Others
By Application
Vegetables
Fruits
Grain Crop
By Company
Agrium Inc.
Eurochem
Yara International Asa
Coromandel International Ltd.
Cf Industries Holdings Inc.
OCP Group
The Mosaic Co.
Israel Chemicals Limited
Phosagro
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Diammonium Phosphate (Dap)
