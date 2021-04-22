Presbyopia Market, Size, Share, Trends, Epidemiology Forecast till 2030

What is Presbyopia?
Presbyopia is the gradual loss of near-focusing ability that occurs with age. Presbyopia can be classified by type which includes incipient presbyopia, functional presbyopia, absolute presbyopia, premature presbyopia, and nocturnal presbyopia.
What are Presbyopia causes?
Presbyopia can be said to be caused partly due to age-related changes in the proteins within the lens of the eye due to which, it becomes thicker, harder, and less flexible. This loss of flexibility affects the lens’ ability to refract light rays which, in turn, affects the eye’s capacity to focus.
How has Presbyopia affected population?
Presbyopia Epidemiology (2020)
- According to DelveInsight’s analysis, females are affected more as compared to males, in case of Presbyopia.
- The highest number of Presbyopia prevalent cases were recorded in the United States with 117,369,699
- The total prevalent cases of Presbyopia were 134,726,460 cases in EU-5 countries.
- In Japan, the total number of prevalent cases of Presbyopia was 34,897,947
- It was also observed that Japan accounts for 11,981,628 and 17,972,442 of male and female cases respectively for Presbyopia.
Presbyopia Market
According to DelveInsight, Presbyopia market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.0% for the study period 2018–2030.
Presbyopia market is expected to grow owing to the rising prevalence of presbyopia due to an increase in the geriatric population, an upsurge in the launch of products, increasing lifestyle changes, and increasing research in pharmaceutical treatment during the forecast period (2021–2030).
There is a high unmet need for new therapies for the Presbyopia treatment. Currently, there are no FDA-approved drugs in the presbyopia market. Different approaches on the cornea and the crystalline lens are being pursued to achieve surgical correction of this disability. However, several limitations and considerations have prevented widespread acceptance of surgical correction for presbyopia.
On the other hand, recently some developmental initiatives have been taken towards the management of presbyopia that can be seen by the interest shown in this area by some market players. Key players, such as, Allergan, Eyenovia, AbbVie, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Novartis, etc. are involved in developing drugs for Presbyopia.
Scope of the Report
- The report covers the descriptive overview of Presbyopia , explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies
- Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Presbyopia epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM
- Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Presbyopia are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape
- A detailed review of Presbyopia market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM
- The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Presbyopia market
Table of contents
1. Key Insights
2. Executive Summary of Presbyopia
3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Presbyopia
4. Presbyopia : Market Overview at a Glance
5. Presbyopia : Disease Background and Overview
6. Patient Journey
7. Presbyopia Epidemiology and Patient Population
7.1. Epidemiology Key Findings
7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM
7.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM
7.4. United States Epidemiology
7.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology
7.5.1. Germany Epidemiology
7.5.2. France Epidemiology
7.5.3. Italy Epidemiology
7.5.4. Spain Epidemiology
8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
9. Unmet Needs
10. Key Endpoints of Presbyopia Treatment
11. Marketed Products
12. Emerging Therapies
13. Presbyopia : Seven Major Market Analysis
14. Attribute analysis
15. 7MM: Market Outlook
15.1. United States: Market Size
15.2. EU-5 countries: Market Size and Outlook
15.3. Germany Market Size
15.4. France Market Size
15.5. Italy Market Size
15.6. Spain Market Size
15.7. United Kingdom Market Size
15.8. Japan Market Outlook
16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Presbyopia
17. KOL Views
18. Market Drivers
19. Market Barriers
20. Appendix
21. DelveInsight Capabilities
22. Disclaimer
23. About DelveInsight
*The table of contents is not exhaustive; the final content may vary.
