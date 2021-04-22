Global Helical Submerged Arc Welding (HSAW) Steel Pipe Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Diameter 18-50”
Diameter 50-80”
Diameter 80-120”
By Application
Oil & Gas Transportation
Water Transportation
Others
By Company
PSL
Jindal Saw
Welspun Corp
Man Industries
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Diameter 18-50”
Figure Diameter 18-50” Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Diameter 18-50” Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Diameter 18-50” Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Diameter 18-50” Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Diameter 50-80”
Figure Diameter 50-80” Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Diameter 50-80” Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Diameter 50-80” Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Diameter 50-80” Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.3 Diameter 80-120”
Figure Diameter 80-120” Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Diameter 80-120” Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Diameter 80-120” Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Diameter 80-120” Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Oil & Gas Transportation
Figure Oil & Gas Transportation Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Oil & Gas Transportation Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Oil & Gas Transportation Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Oil & Gas Transportation Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.2 Water Transportation
Figure Water Transportation Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Water Transportation Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Water Transportation Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Water Transportation Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.3 Others
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2 Global and Regional Market Size
1.2.1 Global Overview
Figure Global Helical Submerged Arc Welding (HSAW) Steel Pipe Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Global Helical Submerged Arc Welding (HSAW) Steel Pipe Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Global Helical Submerged Arc Welding (HSAW) Steel Pipe Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Global Helical Submerged Arc Welding (HSAW) Steel Pipe Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2 Market by Region
…continued
