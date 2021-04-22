Global Diphenol Category Products Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Dihydroxybenzenes, also known as Benzenediols, are organic chemical compounds in which two hydroxyl groups are substituted onto a benzene ring. There are three isomers, including Catechol (1, 2-benzenediol), Resorcinol (1, 3-benzenediol), Hydroquinone (1, 4-benzenediol).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Catechol

Resorcinol

Hydroquinone

By Application

Chemical Intermediates

Pharmaceutical

Agricultural

Others

By Company

Solvay

Sumitomo Chemical

Lonsen

Camlin Fine Chemicals

Jiangsu Sanjili

Mitsui Chemicals

Hubei Xiangyun

UBE Industries

Eastman

YanCheng FengYang Chemical

Atul

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Catechol

Figure Catechol Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Catechol Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Catechol Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Catechol Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Resorcinol

Figure Resorcinol Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Resorcinol Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Resorcinol Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Resorcinol Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 Hydroquinone

Figure Hydroquinone Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Hydroquinone Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Hydroquinone Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Hydroquinone Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Chemical Intermediates

Figure Chemical Intermediates Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Chemical Intermediates Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Chemical Intermediates Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Chemical Intermediates Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.2 Pharmaceutical

Figure Pharmaceutical Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Pharmaceutical Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Pharmaceutical Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Pharmaceutical Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.3 Agricultural

Figure Agricultural Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Agricultural Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Agricultural Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Agricultural Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.4 Others

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2 Global and Regional Market Size

1.2.1 Global Overview

Figure Global Diphenol Category Products Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Diphenol Category Products Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Diphenol Category Products Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Global Diphenol Category Products Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2 Market by Region

….continued

