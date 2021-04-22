Global Diphenol Category Products Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Dihydroxybenzenes, also known as Benzenediols, are organic chemical compounds in which two hydroxyl groups are substituted onto a benzene ring. There are three isomers, including Catechol (1, 2-benzenediol), Resorcinol (1, 3-benzenediol), Hydroquinone (1, 4-benzenediol).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Catechol
Resorcinol
Hydroquinone
By Application
Chemical Intermediates
Pharmaceutical
Agricultural
Others
By Company
Solvay
Sumitomo Chemical
Lonsen
Camlin Fine Chemicals
Jiangsu Sanjili
Mitsui Chemicals
Hubei Xiangyun
UBE Industries
Eastman
YanCheng FengYang Chemical
Atul
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Catechol
Figure Catechol Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Catechol Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Catechol Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Catechol Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Resorcinol
Figure Resorcinol Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Resorcinol Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Resorcinol Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Resorcinol Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.3 Hydroquinone
Figure Hydroquinone Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Hydroquinone Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Hydroquinone Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Hydroquinone Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Chemical Intermediates
Figure Chemical Intermediates Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Chemical Intermediates Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Chemical Intermediates Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Chemical Intermediates Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.2 Pharmaceutical
Figure Pharmaceutical Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Pharmaceutical Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Pharmaceutical Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Pharmaceutical Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.3 Agricultural
Figure Agricultural Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Agricultural Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Agricultural Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Agricultural Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.4 Others
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2 Global and Regional Market Size
1.2.1 Global Overview
Figure Global Diphenol Category Products Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Global Diphenol Category Products Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Global Diphenol Category Products Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Global Diphenol Category Products Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2 Market by Region
….continued
