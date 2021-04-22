Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Market, Size, Share, Trends, Epidemiology Forecast till 2030

Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Market

What is Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia?

Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolaemia (HoFH) is a rare and life-threatening disease originally characterized clinically by plasma cholesterol levels >13 mmol/L (>500 mg/dL), extensive xanthomas, and marked premature and progressive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ACVD). It is a more serious form of Familial Hypercholesterolemia (FH), which is an autosomal dominant genetic disorder.

How has Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia affected population?

Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Epidemiology

As per Delvelnsight’s analysis, HoFH is affects males and females equally.

The total prevalent population of HoFH in the 7 major markets was 3,826 in 2017.

The total prevalent population of HoFH in the United States was 1,304 in 2017.

The total 7MM diagnosed prevalent cases of HoFH in 2017 was estimated to be 1,762.

In the EU5 countries the total prevalent population of HoFH was found to be maximum in Germany with 231 cases, followed by France with 189 cases in 2017. While, the least number of cases were found in Spain, i.e., 131 in 2017.

In Japan, the diagnosed prevalence of HoFH was estimated to be 203 in 2017.

Key findings of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Market

According to DelveInsight, the market size of HoFH in the 7MM is estimated to be USD 159.5 Million in 2020.

The United States accounts for the largest market size of HoFH in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and Japan.

Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest market size with USD 9.9 Million in 2017, while Spain had the smallest market size of HoFH with USD 5.6 Million in 2017, which is expected to rise during the study period 2017–2030.

The Japan HoFH market accounts for USD 16.8 Million in 2020.

Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH), explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathogenesis and currently available therapies.

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) epidemiology and treatment.

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape.

A detailed review of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering the 7MM drug outreach.

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the 7MM Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) market.

How many key players are involved in developing Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia therapies?

The dynamics of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, raising awareness of the disease, incremental healthcare spending across the world and the expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period. Key players such as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, LIB Therapeutics, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, and others are involved in developing treatments for HoFH.

