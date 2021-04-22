Connected Toys Market Share, Size, Future Demand, Top Leading Player, Emerging Trends and Forecast to 2021-2027| LEGO Group, Sphero, Mattel

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Connected Toys market is exhaustively researched and analyzed in the report to help market players to improve their business tactics and ensure long-term success. The authors of the report have used easy-to-understand language and uncomplicated statistical images but provided thorough information and detailed data on the global Connected Toys market. The report equips players with useful information and suggests result-oriented ideas to gain a competitive edge in the global Connected Toys market. It shows how different players are competing in the global Connected Toys market and discusses about strategies they are using to distinguish themselves from other participants.

The researchers have provided quantitative and qualitative analysis along with absolute dollar opportunity assessment in the report. Additionally, the report offers Porters Five Forces analysis and PESTLE analysis for more detailed comparisons and other important studies. Each section of the report has something valuable to offer to players for improving their gross margin, sales and marketing strategy, and profit margins. Using the report as a tool for gaining insightful market analysis, players can identify the much needed changes in their operation and improve their approach to doing business. Furthermore, they will be able to give a tough competition to other players of the global Connected Toys market while identifying key growth pockets.

Each company assessed in the report is studied in relation to various factors such as product and application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and recent developments. Readers will be able to gain complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on strategies that leading players are banking on to maintain their dominance in the global Connected Toys market. It shows how the market competition will change in the next few years and how players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Connected Toys Market Research Report: LEGO Group, Sphero, Mattel, PLAYMOBIL, Hasbro, Sony, K’NEX, Konami, PlayFusion, Anki, WowWee, DXTR Labs, Leka, Wonder Workshop

Global Connected Toys Market by Type: Sport Shoes, Sandals, Other

Global Connected Toys Market by Application: 2–5 Years, 6–8 Years, 9–12 Years, Teenagers

The analysts authoring the report have segmented the global Connected Toys market according to product, application, and region. All of the segments are deeply researched about with heavy emphasis on their CAGR, market size, growth potential, market share, and other vital factors. The segmental study provided in the report will help players to focus on lucrative areas of the global Connected Toys market. The regional analysis will help players to strengthen their footing in key regional markets. It brings to light untapped growth opportunities in regional markets and how they can be capitalized on during the course of the forecast period.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Connected Toys Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Smartphone-Connected Toys

1.2.3 App-Connected Drones

1.2.4 Console-Connected Toys

1.2.5 Tablet-Connected Toys

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Connected Toys Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 2–5 Years

1.3.3 6–8 Years

1.3.4 9–12 Years

1.3.5 Teenagers

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Connected Toys Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Connected Toys Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Connected Toys Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Connected Toys Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Connected Toys Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Connected Toys Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Connected Toys Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Connected Toys Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Connected Toys Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Connected Toys Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Connected Toys Industry Trends

2.5.1 Connected Toys Market Trends

2.5.2 Connected Toys Market Drivers

2.5.3 Connected Toys Market Challenges

2.5.4 Connected Toys Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Connected Toys Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Connected Toys Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Connected Toys Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Connected Toys Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Connected Toys by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Connected Toys Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Connected Toys Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Connected Toys Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Connected Toys Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Connected Toys as of 2020)

3.4 Global Connected Toys Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Connected Toys Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Connected Toys Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Connected Toys Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Connected Toys Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Connected Toys Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Connected Toys Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Connected Toys Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Connected Toys Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Connected Toys Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Connected Toys Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Connected Toys Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Connected Toys Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Connected Toys Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Connected Toys Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Connected Toys Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Connected Toys Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Connected Toys Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Connected Toys Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Connected Toys Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Connected Toys Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Connected Toys Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Connected Toys Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Connected Toys Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Connected Toys Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Connected Toys Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Connected Toys Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Connected Toys Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Connected Toys Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Connected Toys Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Connected Toys Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Connected Toys Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Connected Toys Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Connected Toys Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Connected Toys Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Connected Toys Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Connected Toys Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Connected Toys Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Connected Toys Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Connected Toys Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Connected Toys Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Connected Toys Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Connected Toys Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Connected Toys Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Connected Toys Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Connected Toys Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Connected Toys Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Connected Toys Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Connected Toys Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Connected Toys Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Connected Toys Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Connected Toys Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Connected Toys Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Connected Toys Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Connected Toys Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Connected Toys Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Connected Toys Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Connected Toys Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Connected Toys Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Connected Toys Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Connected Toys Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Connected Toys Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Connected Toys Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Connected Toys Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Connected Toys Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Connected Toys Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Connected Toys Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Connected Toys Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Connected Toys Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Connected Toys Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Connected Toys Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Connected Toys Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Connected Toys Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Connected Toys Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Connected Toys Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Connected Toys Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Connected Toys Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Connected Toys Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Connected Toys Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Connected Toys Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Connected Toys Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Connected Toys Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 LEGO Group

11.1.1 LEGO Group Corporation Information

11.1.2 LEGO Group Overview

11.1.3 LEGO Group Connected Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 LEGO Group Connected Toys Products and Services

11.1.5 LEGO Group Connected Toys SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 LEGO Group Recent Developments

11.2 Sphero

11.2.1 Sphero Corporation Information

11.2.2 Sphero Overview

11.2.3 Sphero Connected Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Sphero Connected Toys Products and Services

11.2.5 Sphero Connected Toys SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Sphero Recent Developments

11.3 Mattel

11.3.1 Mattel Corporation Information

11.3.2 Mattel Overview

11.3.3 Mattel Connected Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Mattel Connected Toys Products and Services

11.3.5 Mattel Connected Toys SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Mattel Recent Developments

11.4 PLAYMOBIL

11.4.1 PLAYMOBIL Corporation Information

11.4.2 PLAYMOBIL Overview

11.4.3 PLAYMOBIL Connected Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 PLAYMOBIL Connected Toys Products and Services

11.4.5 PLAYMOBIL Connected Toys SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 PLAYMOBIL Recent Developments

11.5 Hasbro

11.5.1 Hasbro Corporation Information

11.5.2 Hasbro Overview

11.5.3 Hasbro Connected Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Hasbro Connected Toys Products and Services

11.5.5 Hasbro Connected Toys SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Hasbro Recent Developments

11.6 Sony

11.6.1 Sony Corporation Information

11.6.2 Sony Overview

11.6.3 Sony Connected Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Sony Connected Toys Products and Services

11.6.5 Sony Connected Toys SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Sony Recent Developments

11.7 K’NEX

11.7.1 K’NEX Corporation Information

11.7.2 K’NEX Overview

11.7.3 K’NEX Connected Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 K’NEX Connected Toys Products and Services

11.7.5 K’NEX Connected Toys SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 K’NEX Recent Developments

11.8 Konami

11.8.1 Konami Corporation Information

11.8.2 Konami Overview

11.8.3 Konami Connected Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Konami Connected Toys Products and Services

11.8.5 Konami Connected Toys SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Konami Recent Developments

11.9 PlayFusion

11.9.1 PlayFusion Corporation Information

11.9.2 PlayFusion Overview

11.9.3 PlayFusion Connected Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 PlayFusion Connected Toys Products and Services

11.9.5 PlayFusion Connected Toys SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 PlayFusion Recent Developments

11.10 Anki

11.10.1 Anki Corporation Information

11.10.2 Anki Overview

11.10.3 Anki Connected Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Anki Connected Toys Products and Services

11.10.5 Anki Connected Toys SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Anki Recent Developments

11.11 WowWee

11.11.1 WowWee Corporation Information

11.11.2 WowWee Overview

11.11.3 WowWee Connected Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 WowWee Connected Toys Products and Services

11.11.5 WowWee Recent Developments

11.12 DXTR Labs

11.12.1 DXTR Labs Corporation Information

11.12.2 DXTR Labs Overview

11.12.3 DXTR Labs Connected Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 DXTR Labs Connected Toys Products and Services

11.12.5 DXTR Labs Recent Developments

11.13 Leka

11.13.1 Leka Corporation Information

11.13.2 Leka Overview

11.13.3 Leka Connected Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Leka Connected Toys Products and Services

11.13.5 Leka Recent Developments

11.14 Wonder Workshop

11.14.1 Wonder Workshop Corporation Information

11.14.2 Wonder Workshop Overview

11.14.3 Wonder Workshop Connected Toys Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Wonder Workshop Connected Toys Products and Services

11.14.5 Wonder Workshop Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Connected Toys Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Connected Toys Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Connected Toys Production Mode & Process

12.4 Connected Toys Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Connected Toys Sales Channels

12.4.2 Connected Toys Distributors

12.5 Connected Toys Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

