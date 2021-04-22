High Purity Alumina Powder Market 2021: Analysis By Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Strategies And Forecasts 2027 | Advanced Abrasives, Altech Chemicals, Baikowski

“
The report titled Global High Purity Alumina Powder Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global High Purity Alumina Powder market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global High Purity Alumina Powder market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global High Purity Alumina Powder market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global High Purity Alumina Powder market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The High Purity Alumina Powder report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2845590/global-high-purity-alumina-powder-industry
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the High Purity Alumina Powder report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global High Purity Alumina Powder market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global High Purity Alumina Powder market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global High Purity Alumina Powder market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global High Purity Alumina Powder market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global High Purity Alumina Powder market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Advanced Abrasives, Altech Chemicals, Baikowski, FUJIMI, Haiwei Emerging Materials, Honghe Chemical, Hongwu International, Nippon Light Metal, Oerlikon, Pacific Rundum, Saint-Gobain, Sasol, SAT Nano, Shengyu Chemical, Sinoal, SkySpring Nanomaterials, Sukgyung AT, Sumitomo Chemical, Washington Mills, Xiangrun Environment Engineering
Market Segmentation by Product: 99% (2N)
99.9% (3N)
99.99% (4N)
99.999% (5N)
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Battery
Ceramic
Semiconductor
Material Processing
Automotive & Transportation
Others
The High Purity Alumina Powder Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global High Purity Alumina Powder market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global High Purity Alumina Powder market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the High Purity Alumina Powder market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in High Purity Alumina Powder industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global High Purity Alumina Powder market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global High Purity Alumina Powder market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global High Purity Alumina Powder market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2845590/global-high-purity-alumina-powder-industry
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 High Purity Alumina Powder Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global High Purity Alumina Powder Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 99% (2N)
1.2.3 99.9% (3N)
1.2.4 99.99% (4N)
1.2.5 99.999% (5N)
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global High Purity Alumina Powder Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Battery
1.3.3 Ceramic
1.3.4 Semiconductor
1.3.5 Material Processing
1.3.6 Automotive & Transportation
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global High Purity Alumina Powder Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global High Purity Alumina Powder Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global High Purity Alumina Powder Production by Region
2.3.1 Global High Purity Alumina Powder Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global High Purity Alumina Powder Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.3.6 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India
2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 High Purity Alumina Powder Industry Trends
2.4.2 High Purity Alumina Powder Market Drivers
2.4.3 High Purity Alumina Powder Market Challenges
2.4.4 High Purity Alumina Powder Market Restraints
3 Global High Purity Alumina Powder Sales
3.1 Global High Purity Alumina Powder Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global High Purity Alumina Powder Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global High Purity Alumina Powder Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top High Purity Alumina Powder Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top High Purity Alumina Powder Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top High Purity Alumina Powder Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top High Purity Alumina Powder Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top High Purity Alumina Powder Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top High Purity Alumina Powder Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global High Purity Alumina Powder Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global High Purity Alumina Powder Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top High Purity Alumina Powder Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top High Purity Alumina Powder Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by High Purity Alumina Powder Sales in 2020
4.3 Global High Purity Alumina Powder Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top High Purity Alumina Powder Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top High Purity Alumina Powder Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by High Purity Alumina Powder Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global High Purity Alumina Powder Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global High Purity Alumina Powder Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global High Purity Alumina Powder Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global High Purity Alumina Powder Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global High Purity Alumina Powder Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global High Purity Alumina Powder Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global High Purity Alumina Powder Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global High Purity Alumina Powder Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global High Purity Alumina Powder Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global High Purity Alumina Powder Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global High Purity Alumina Powder Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global High Purity Alumina Powder Price by Type
5.3.1 Global High Purity Alumina Powder Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global High Purity Alumina Powder Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global High Purity Alumina Powder Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global High Purity Alumina Powder Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global High Purity Alumina Powder Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global High Purity Alumina Powder Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global High Purity Alumina Powder Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global High Purity Alumina Powder Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global High Purity Alumina Powder Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global High Purity Alumina Powder Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global High Purity Alumina Powder Price by Application
6.3.1 Global High Purity Alumina Powder Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global High Purity Alumina Powder Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America High Purity Alumina Powder Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America High Purity Alumina Powder Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America High Purity Alumina Powder Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America High Purity Alumina Powder Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America High Purity Alumina Powder Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America High Purity Alumina Powder Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America High Purity Alumina Powder Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America High Purity Alumina Powder Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America High Purity Alumina Powder Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America High Purity Alumina Powder Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America High Purity Alumina Powder Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America High Purity Alumina Powder Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 United States
7.4.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe High Purity Alumina Powder Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe High Purity Alumina Powder Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe High Purity Alumina Powder Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe High Purity Alumina Powder Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe High Purity Alumina Powder Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe High Purity Alumina Powder Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe High Purity Alumina Powder Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe High Purity Alumina Powder Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe High Purity Alumina Powder Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Europe High Purity Alumina Powder Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe High Purity Alumina Powder Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.2 Europe High Purity Alumina Powder Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 UK
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific High Purity Alumina Powder Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific High Purity Alumina Powder Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific High Purity Alumina Powder Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific High Purity Alumina Powder Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific High Purity Alumina Powder Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific High Purity Alumina Powder Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific High Purity Alumina Powder Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific High Purity Alumina Powder Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific High Purity Alumina Powder Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Asia Pacific High Purity Alumina Powder Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific High Purity Alumina Powder Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific High Purity Alumina Powder Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America High Purity Alumina Powder Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America High Purity Alumina Powder Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America High Purity Alumina Powder Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America High Purity Alumina Powder Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America High Purity Alumina Powder Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America High Purity Alumina Powder Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America High Purity Alumina Powder Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America High Purity Alumina Powder Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America High Purity Alumina Powder Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Latin America High Purity Alumina Powder Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America High Purity Alumina Powder Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Latin America High Purity Alumina Powder Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa High Purity Alumina Powder Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa High Purity Alumina Powder Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa High Purity Alumina Powder Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa High Purity Alumina Powder Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa High Purity Alumina Powder Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa High Purity Alumina Powder Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa High Purity Alumina Powder Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa High Purity Alumina Powder Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa High Purity Alumina Powder Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.4 Middle East and Africa High Purity Alumina Powder Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa High Purity Alumina Powder Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa High Purity Alumina Powder Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Advanced Abrasives
12.1.1 Advanced Abrasives Corporation Information
12.1.2 Advanced Abrasives Overview
12.1.3 Advanced Abrasives High Purity Alumina Powder Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Advanced Abrasives High Purity Alumina Powder Products and Services
12.1.5 Advanced Abrasives High Purity Alumina Powder SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Advanced Abrasives Recent Developments
12.2 Altech Chemicals
12.2.1 Altech Chemicals Corporation Information
12.2.2 Altech Chemicals Overview
12.2.3 Altech Chemicals High Purity Alumina Powder Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Altech Chemicals High Purity Alumina Powder Products and Services
12.2.5 Altech Chemicals High Purity Alumina Powder SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Altech Chemicals Recent Developments
12.3 Baikowski
12.3.1 Baikowski Corporation Information
12.3.2 Baikowski Overview
12.3.3 Baikowski High Purity Alumina Powder Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Baikowski High Purity Alumina Powder Products and Services
12.3.5 Baikowski High Purity Alumina Powder SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Baikowski Recent Developments
12.4 FUJIMI
12.4.1 FUJIMI Corporation Information
12.4.2 FUJIMI Overview
12.4.3 FUJIMI High Purity Alumina Powder Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 FUJIMI High Purity Alumina Powder Products and Services
12.4.5 FUJIMI High Purity Alumina Powder SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 FUJIMI Recent Developments
12.5 Haiwei Emerging Materials
12.5.1 Haiwei Emerging Materials Corporation Information
12.5.2 Haiwei Emerging Materials Overview
12.5.3 Haiwei Emerging Materials High Purity Alumina Powder Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Haiwei Emerging Materials High Purity Alumina Powder Products and Services
12.5.5 Haiwei Emerging Materials High Purity Alumina Powder SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Haiwei Emerging Materials Recent Developments
12.6 Honghe Chemical
12.6.1 Honghe Chemical Corporation Information
12.6.2 Honghe Chemical Overview
12.6.3 Honghe Chemical High Purity Alumina Powder Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Honghe Chemical High Purity Alumina Powder Products and Services
12.6.5 Honghe Chemical High Purity Alumina Powder SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Honghe Chemical Recent Developments
12.7 Hongwu International
12.7.1 Hongwu International Corporation Information
12.7.2 Hongwu International Overview
12.7.3 Hongwu International High Purity Alumina Powder Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Hongwu International High Purity Alumina Powder Products and Services
12.7.5 Hongwu International High Purity Alumina Powder SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Hongwu International Recent Developments
12.8 Nippon Light Metal
12.8.1 Nippon Light Metal Corporation Information
12.8.2 Nippon Light Metal Overview
12.8.3 Nippon Light Metal High Purity Alumina Powder Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Nippon Light Metal High Purity Alumina Powder Products and Services
12.8.5 Nippon Light Metal High Purity Alumina Powder SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Nippon Light Metal Recent Developments
12.9 Oerlikon
12.9.1 Oerlikon Corporation Information
12.9.2 Oerlikon Overview
12.9.3 Oerlikon High Purity Alumina Powder Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Oerlikon High Purity Alumina Powder Products and Services
12.9.5 Oerlikon High Purity Alumina Powder SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Oerlikon Recent Developments
12.10 Pacific Rundum
12.10.1 Pacific Rundum Corporation Information
12.10.2 Pacific Rundum Overview
12.10.3 Pacific Rundum High Purity Alumina Powder Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Pacific Rundum High Purity Alumina Powder Products and Services
12.10.5 Pacific Rundum High Purity Alumina Powder SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Pacific Rundum Recent Developments
12.11 Saint-Gobain
12.11.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information
12.11.2 Saint-Gobain Overview
12.11.3 Saint-Gobain High Purity Alumina Powder Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Saint-Gobain High Purity Alumina Powder Products and Services
12.11.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Developments
12.12 Sasol
12.12.1 Sasol Corporation Information
12.12.2 Sasol Overview
12.12.3 Sasol High Purity Alumina Powder Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Sasol High Purity Alumina Powder Products and Services
12.12.5 Sasol Recent Developments
12.13 SAT Nano
12.13.1 SAT Nano Corporation Information
12.13.2 SAT Nano Overview
12.13.3 SAT Nano High Purity Alumina Powder Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 SAT Nano High Purity Alumina Powder Products and Services
12.13.5 SAT Nano Recent Developments
12.14 Shengyu Chemical
12.14.1 Shengyu Chemical Corporation Information
12.14.2 Shengyu Chemical Overview
12.14.3 Shengyu Chemical High Purity Alumina Powder Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Shengyu Chemical High Purity Alumina Powder Products and Services
12.14.5 Shengyu Chemical Recent Developments
12.15 Sinoal
12.15.1 Sinoal Corporation Information
12.15.2 Sinoal Overview
12.15.3 Sinoal High Purity Alumina Powder Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Sinoal High Purity Alumina Powder Products and Services
12.15.5 Sinoal Recent Developments
12.16 SkySpring Nanomaterials
12.16.1 SkySpring Nanomaterials Corporation Information
12.16.2 SkySpring Nanomaterials Overview
12.16.3 SkySpring Nanomaterials High Purity Alumina Powder Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 SkySpring Nanomaterials High Purity Alumina Powder Products and Services
12.16.5 SkySpring Nanomaterials Recent Developments
12.17 Sukgyung AT
12.17.1 Sukgyung AT Corporation Information
12.17.2 Sukgyung AT Overview
12.17.3 Sukgyung AT High Purity Alumina Powder Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Sukgyung AT High Purity Alumina Powder Products and Services
12.17.5 Sukgyung AT Recent Developments
12.18 Sumitomo Chemical
12.18.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information
12.18.2 Sumitomo Chemical Overview
12.18.3 Sumitomo Chemical High Purity Alumina Powder Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Sumitomo Chemical High Purity Alumina Powder Products and Services
12.18.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Developments
12.19 Washington Mills
12.19.1 Washington Mills Corporation Information
12.19.2 Washington Mills Overview
12.19.3 Washington Mills High Purity Alumina Powder Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Washington Mills High Purity Alumina Powder Products and Services
12.19.5 Washington Mills Recent Developments
12.20 Xiangrun Environment Engineering
12.20.1 Xiangrun Environment Engineering Corporation Information
12.20.2 Xiangrun Environment Engineering Overview
12.20.3 Xiangrun Environment Engineering High Purity Alumina Powder Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Xiangrun Environment Engineering High Purity Alumina Powder Products and Services
12.20.5 Xiangrun Environment Engineering Recent Developments
13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 High Purity Alumina Powder Value Chain Analysis
13.2 High Purity Alumina Powder Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 High Purity Alumina Powder Production Mode & Process
13.4 High Purity Alumina Powder Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 High Purity Alumina Powder Sales Channels
13.4.2 High Purity Alumina Powder Distributors
13.5 High Purity Alumina Powder Customers
14 Key Findings
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2845590/global-high-purity-alumina-powder-industry
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”