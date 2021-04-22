Global Microfiltration Membrane Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
PVDF
PTFE
PES
Others
By Application
Hospital
Pharmacy
Online
Others
By Company
Asahi Kasei
Toray
Mitsubishi Rayon
KMS
GE Water & Process Technologies
Toyobo
KUBOTA
Sumitomo Electric Industries
Evoqua
X-Flow (Pentair)
IMT
Lenntech
Synder Filtration
MICRODYN-NADIR
Membrana
CLARCOR Industrial Air
TriSep
MOTIMO
Origin Water
Zhaojin Motian
Ningbo Changqi Porous Membrane Technology
RisingSun Membrane
Delemil
Yantai Gold Water Membrane
AMFOR INC
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 PVDF
Figure PVDF Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure PVDF Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure PVDF Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure PVDF Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 PTFE
Figure PTFE Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure PTFE Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure PTFE Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure PTFE Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.3 PES
Figure PES Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure PES Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure PES Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure PES Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.4 Others
…continued
